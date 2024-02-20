Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Themba Gorimbo blasts Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry again

by Staff reporter
29 secs ago | Views
Themba "The Answer" Gorimbo, Zimbabwe's sole Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) representative, has once again criticized Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry, expressing his disillusionment with the two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Gorimbo, a 32-year-old Welterweight fighter, has been consistently vocal about his dissatisfaction with Coventry's management of sports as Zimbabwe's Sports Minister.

Formerly an ardent supporter of Coventry during her swimming days representing Zimbabwe, Gorimbo now labels her as the worst Sports Minister in the country's history, holding her responsible for the decline of sports despite his previous admiration.

During an interview with broadcaster Owen Madondo aired on Monday, Gorimbo, visibly emotional, expressed his disdain for Coventry, indicating a significant shift in his perception of her.

His grievances with Coventry were exacerbated by the government's directive, facilitated by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), prohibiting him from displaying or wearing the national flag during his competitive matches. However, Gorimbo managed to resolve the issue after meeting with SRC Director General Eltah Nengomasha.



Coventry, hailed as Africa's most decorated Olympian, was appointed as Sports Minister by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2018, with high expectations for her to rejuvenate sports in the nation. However, a series of setbacks and failures have marred her tenure, leading to widespread criticism and making her one of the most scrutinized members of Mnangagwa's Cabinet.

Gorimbo, currently in Zimbabwe for a visit with family and friends, is also overseeing the construction of a modern library in his hometown of Bikita, Masvingo.

Since his UFC debut in 2022, Gorimbo has captured attention and acclaim, recently securing a victory over American fighter Pete Rodriguez in just 32 seconds.

Previously based in South Africa before relocating to the United States, Gorimbo gained prominence after meeting legendary World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star The Rock, who was inspired by Gorimbo's story of resilience.

Source - newzimbabwe

Must Read

The Art of Online Poker: Aesthetics and User Experience in Game Design

25 mins ago | 10 Views

Time to re-energise the opposition

5 hrs ago | 467 Views

Trio nabbed for robbery in Tsholotsho

7 hrs ago | 466 Views

A doomed holiday for unrepentant genocidaires!

7 hrs ago | 399 Views

'Tshabangu was his own man,' claimed Professor Ncube. I believe him. My beef is why you lot sold out of reforms?

7 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Residents work with Pumtree Hospital for improved service delivery

7 hrs ago | 100 Views

Service providers challenged to be united

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bulawayo landlords renting out verandas and toilets raises concerns

7 hrs ago | 587 Views

ZANU PF replaces thieving councillor

8 hrs ago | 445 Views

Tragic Incident: Nine-Year-Old Boy Fatally Attacked by Crocodile in Zambezi River

8 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zim teachers frog-marched to administer iron and folate supplements, Govt evasive

9 hrs ago | 297 Views

Winky D slapped with copyright strikes

9 hrs ago | 283 Views

Welshman Ncube denies controlling Tshabangu

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

Bulawayo council embarks on road improvement project

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe fights illegal settlers on state land 'sold' after being repossessed from white farmers

10 hrs ago | 398 Views

Khama Billiat to sign for Yadah Stars FC?

10 hrs ago | 450 Views

Welshman exposes Chamisa?

10 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Land war rages as bigwigs clash

10 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zuj condemns harassment of journalists

10 hrs ago | 30 Views

Security firm boss in US$1m fraud

10 hrs ago | 130 Views

Former MP, 39 others further remanded

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

CID officers up for torture

10 hrs ago | 354 Views

Bulawayo Poly loses US$ fees war

10 hrs ago | 75 Views

Police sued for wrongful arrest, torture

10 hrs ago | 62 Views

'54% Zimbabweans unemployed'

10 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe mines officials up for extortion

10 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe is in hands of callous ruling elite

10 hrs ago | 78 Views

Bulawayo water crisis worsens

10 hrs ago | 59 Views

US$54 million Gwanda Lithium Mine employs 300

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

Media urged to be cautious on national security issues

10 hrs ago | 102 Views

Of CCC and the future of opposition politics in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 650 Views

Ramaphosa announces South Africa election date

20 hrs ago | 1326 Views

ZLHR demands social rights for ordinary citizens

20 Feb 2024 at 15:30hrs | 242 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

20 Feb 2024 at 15:10hrs | 1173 Views

Two men arrested for attempted murder

20 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 635 Views

The history of the liberation struggle is incomplete without mentioning Sipolilo (Guruve) Battles

20 Feb 2024 at 15:04hrs | 611 Views

NewsHawks freezes exclusive Zimbabwe military story

20 Feb 2024 at 15:02hrs | 1104 Views

Active Youth Zimbabwe set to build drug rehabilitation center

20 Feb 2024 at 14:59hrs | 85 Views

Estate agent in trouble over fraud

20 Feb 2024 at 14:56hrs | 955 Views

Mutsvangwa blasted for spilling bins about Mnangagwa after being fired

20 Feb 2024 at 14:53hrs | 6061 Views

WATCH: Welshman Ncube tells it as it is

20 Feb 2024 at 14:51hrs | 2802 Views

Woman killed, body dumped on roadside

20 Feb 2024 at 13:52hrs | 500 Views

Socialite's funeral procession brings Gweru CBD to a standstill

20 Feb 2024 at 13:51hrs | 1295 Views

Jah Signal engages the Charambas

20 Feb 2024 at 13:51hrs | 266 Views

Mbappe to join Real Madrid

20 Feb 2024 at 12:56hrs | 557 Views

African Union bans slaughtering of donkeys

20 Feb 2024 at 12:28hrs | 445 Views

Kuvimba mining house dumps hundreds of workers

20 Feb 2024 at 11:21hrs | 846 Views

CCC and MDC were led same corrupt leaders and both accomplished nothing. Same again are leading new blue party!

20 Feb 2024 at 11:15hrs | 577 Views

Enjoy the zen whilst I bring you tea, the stewardess seemed to say

20 Feb 2024 at 11:12hrs | 142 Views