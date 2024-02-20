Themba Gorimbo blasts Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry again

News / Local

Themba "The Answer" Gorimbo, Zimbabwe's sole Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) representative, has once again criticized Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry, expressing his disillusionment with the two-time Olympic gold medalist.Gorimbo, a 32-year-old Welterweight fighter, has been consistently vocal about his dissatisfaction with Coventry's management of sports as Zimbabwe's Sports Minister.Formerly an ardent supporter of Coventry during her swimming days representing Zimbabwe, Gorimbo now labels her as the worst Sports Minister in the country's history, holding her responsible for the decline of sports despite his previous admiration.During an interview with broadcaster Owen Madondo aired on Monday, Gorimbo, visibly emotional, expressed his disdain for Coventry, indicating a significant shift in his perception of her.His grievances with Coventry were exacerbated by the government's directive, facilitated by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), prohibiting him from displaying or wearing the national flag during his competitive matches. However, Gorimbo managed to resolve the issue after meeting with SRC Director General Eltah Nengomasha.Coventry, hailed as Africa's most decorated Olympian, was appointed as Sports Minister by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2018, with high expectations for her to rejuvenate sports in the nation. However, a series of setbacks and failures have marred her tenure, leading to widespread criticism and making her one of the most scrutinized members of Mnangagwa's Cabinet.Gorimbo, currently in Zimbabwe for a visit with family and friends, is also overseeing the construction of a modern library in his hometown of Bikita, Masvingo.Since his UFC debut in 2022, Gorimbo has captured attention and acclaim, recently securing a victory over American fighter Pete Rodriguez in just 32 seconds.Previously based in South Africa before relocating to the United States, Gorimbo gained prominence after meeting legendary World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star The Rock, who was inspired by Gorimbo's story of resilience.