Biden fall: 'Even Jesus' would have tripped twice

US President Joe Biden tripped twice on Tuesday as he boarded Air Force One for a flight to California. Although the White House has insisted he is in excellent health, the 81-year-old Democrat has persistently refused to take a cognitive test during his annual health exams.Cameras at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland captured Biden stumbling while going up the steps to the presidential jet, barely avoiding a fall. The latest incident comes as the president faces public demands to have his mental acuity checked.Biden "should come out and debate and to show the American public that he has the cognitive capacity to do this very, very difficult job," his former challenger for the Democratic nomination Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now an independent candidate, said last week.

