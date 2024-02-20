CCC prepares to engage Sengezo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Interim leadership of the Citizens T Coalition for Change (CCC) still engage Sengezo Tshabangu in a bid to bury the party's recent chaos.At the same time, the party which has, for now, resorted to its founding structures that date back to 2019 - remains open to ironing out its differences with its former leader Nelson Chamisa and ex-acting Chairperson Job Sikhala.Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, CCC spokesperson Nqobizitha Mlilo confirmed that the party would engage Tshabangu who has been asserting that he is its legitimate interim secretary general."We have not yet engaged him (Chamisa) and we don't know if he wants to be engaged because he resigned on social media.""We are not on an anti-Chamisa crusade."The responsibility to engage each other lies between us and him because he wrote a lot of things when he resigned, some of which are true and others untrue."There are also other things he said that need to he explained. So. there is always that need to engage each other. We have been in this struggle together for a very long time."