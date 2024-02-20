Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo's supply dams now 'terribly' low

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor David Coltart says the city's supply dams are now "terribly" low due to low inflows, a situation that is causing a major water crisis compounded by rising temperatures.

Coltart who took pictures at Umzingwane Dam this Wednesday morning said the river is "bone dry," demonstrating the severity of Bulawayo's water crisis.

"The City of Bulawayo faces a major water crisis. Our dams are low and none of the rivers into them are flowing. This morning I inspected the Umzingwane River upstream of the Umzingwane dam and these are the photos I took. The river is bone dry – there aren't even puddles. At this time of year one would expect at least puddles," he said on his X account.

The mayor said the government "urgently needs to declare Bulawayo as a water shortage area."

"We need urgent financial assistance to take a variety of short-term remedial measures to mitigate the crisis," Coltart said, citing that the Nyamandlovu aquifer pumps must be up to full capacity and be protected from theft.

"We need to construct a diversionary pipeline on the Mtshabezi pipeline direct to the Umzingwane pump station, upgrading the Inyankuni dam pump station and duplicating the pipeline from Insiza dam to Ncema water purification works."

All these interventions, according to the Bulawayo mayor, must be done as a "matter of extreme urgency."

"The Bulawayo City Council and local engineering companies have the capacity to do all of this but we need urgent financial assistance to do so," he said.

Responding to his post, online participants asked: "How can the people of Bulawayo and those with small or big finances contribute?"

"I know most people will say the Government, but we all know who runs the Government," said one user.

Another user identified as Bukhosi Sibanda asked whether the city or the relevant government ministry had done "dredging of the dams as well as planting some vegetation along river banks to increase depth of our dams and reduce siltation respectively?"

Another participant suggested that the local authority should "drill boreholes as a quick win solution while waiting for Gwayi Shangani and Zambezi water Projects" while another said, "Greater efforts should be focused on water recycling and conservation."

Source - cite

Must Read

Mnangagwa must not exempt state entities from scrutiny

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

CCC prepares to engage Sengezo

4 hrs ago | 543 Views

Gashirai Nyemba: The digital maverick of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Biden fall: 'Even Jesus' would have tripped twice

6 hrs ago | 826 Views

Mnangagwa 'offered third term in office'

6 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Themba Gorimbo blasts Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry again

6 hrs ago | 285 Views

The Art of Online Poker: Aesthetics and User Experience in Game Design

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Time to re-energise the opposition

11 hrs ago | 679 Views

Trio nabbed for robbery in Tsholotsho

13 hrs ago | 613 Views

A doomed holiday for unrepentant genocidaires!

13 hrs ago | 488 Views

'Tshabangu was his own man,' claimed Professor Ncube. I believe him. My beef is why you lot sold out of reforms?

13 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Residents work with Pumtree Hospital for improved service delivery

13 hrs ago | 120 Views

Service providers challenged to be united

14 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo landlords renting out verandas and toilets raises concerns

14 hrs ago | 720 Views

ZANU PF replaces thieving councillor

14 hrs ago | 516 Views

Tragic Incident: Nine-Year-Old Boy Fatally Attacked by Crocodile in Zambezi River

14 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zim teachers frog-marched to administer iron and folate supplements, Govt evasive

15 hrs ago | 339 Views

Winky D slapped with copyright strikes

15 hrs ago | 329 Views

Welshman Ncube denies controlling Tshabangu

15 hrs ago | 709 Views

Bulawayo council embarks on road improvement project

15 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe fights illegal settlers on state land 'sold' after being repossessed from white farmers

16 hrs ago | 452 Views

Khama Billiat to sign for Yadah Stars FC?

16 hrs ago | 494 Views

Welshman exposes Chamisa?

16 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Land war rages as bigwigs clash

16 hrs ago | 600 Views

Zuj condemns harassment of journalists

16 hrs ago | 33 Views

Security firm boss in US$1m fraud

16 hrs ago | 169 Views

Former MP, 39 others further remanded

16 hrs ago | 133 Views

CID officers up for torture

16 hrs ago | 391 Views

Bulawayo Poly loses US$ fees war

16 hrs ago | 95 Views

Police sued for wrongful arrest, torture

16 hrs ago | 71 Views

'54% Zimbabweans unemployed'

16 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe mines officials up for extortion

16 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe is in hands of callous ruling elite

16 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bulawayo water crisis worsens

16 hrs ago | 66 Views

US$54 million Gwanda Lithium Mine employs 300

16 hrs ago | 103 Views

Media urged to be cautious on national security issues

16 hrs ago | 112 Views

Of CCC and the future of opposition politics in Zimbabwe

20 Feb 2024 at 21:23hrs | 675 Views

Ramaphosa announces South Africa election date

20 Feb 2024 at 21:17hrs | 1432 Views

ZLHR demands social rights for ordinary citizens

20 Feb 2024 at 15:30hrs | 245 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

20 Feb 2024 at 15:10hrs | 1204 Views

Two men arrested for attempted murder

20 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 642 Views

The history of the liberation struggle is incomplete without mentioning Sipolilo (Guruve) Battles

20 Feb 2024 at 15:04hrs | 626 Views

NewsHawks freezes exclusive Zimbabwe military story

20 Feb 2024 at 15:02hrs | 1127 Views

Active Youth Zimbabwe set to build drug rehabilitation center

20 Feb 2024 at 14:59hrs | 87 Views

Estate agent in trouble over fraud

20 Feb 2024 at 14:56hrs | 1094 Views

Mutsvangwa blasted for spilling bins about Mnangagwa after being fired

20 Feb 2024 at 14:53hrs | 6855 Views

WATCH: Welshman Ncube tells it as it is

20 Feb 2024 at 14:51hrs | 2925 Views

Woman killed, body dumped on roadside

20 Feb 2024 at 13:52hrs | 512 Views

Socialite's funeral procession brings Gweru CBD to a standstill

20 Feb 2024 at 13:51hrs | 1329 Views