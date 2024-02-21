Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's govt accused of injustices

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) yesterday said it was regrettable that Zimbabwe commemorated World Day of Social Justice amid ongoing injustices against alleged illegal settlers across the country.

The international day seeks to promote social justice as well as efforts to tackle issues such as poverty, exclusion, gender inequality, unemployment, human rights and social protection.

It is celebrated annually on February 20.

This year the day was commemorated under the theme: Global coalition for social justice: Bridging Gaps, Building Alliances.

In a statement, ZLHR said it was disturbing that the opposite was happening in Zimbabwe after the government launched an operation against purported illegal settlers.

"The day is being marked at a distressing moment when authorities are on a sustained onslaught against civil liberties, which has the detrimental effects of creating a web of disadvantaged and perpetuating cycles of human rights excesses, inequality, poverty, internal displacements, starvation and large-scale suffering of people," ZLHR said in its statement.

ZLHR said the exercise that had seen thousands being evicted from communal lands was no different from the 2005 internationally condemned Operation Murambatsvina.

At least 700 000 people were left homeless in 2005 after their houses and sources of livelihoods were destroyed by police during the operation.

A special United Nations envoy, Anna Tibaijuka sent to probe the home demolitions issued a damning report saying the campaign violated the rights of poor people and breached international law.

"Despite adopting a progressive Constitution in 2013, which guarantees freedom from arbitrary eviction and despite being condemned heavily by the United Nations in 2005 for rolling out operation Murambatsvina, which turned out to be a disastrous venture (and) left 700 000 people without homes or jobs, It is incomprehensible that the government has once again chosen to embark on an infamous countrywide operation to forcibly, evict, displace and destroy people's homesteads without offering them any alternative accommodation or shelter.

"It certainly appears that no lessons were learnt from such a massive gross violation of human rights," said the rights defender.

"Government should realise that forced evictions and displacement of people are a gross violation of human rights, in particular the right to shelter guaranteed in section 28 of the Constitution and freedom from arbitrary eviction enshrined in section 74 of the Constitution.

"Moreover, forced evictions and homelessness intensify social conflict and inequality and invariably affect less privileged people and vulnerable members and sectors of society," ZLHR added.

Government has since suspended the operation following an outcry across the country, even from the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Source - newsday

Must Read

PSL chairperson gives thumbs up to Rufaro Stadium

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chivayo seek to bar investigations

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe govt's ‘Zionist' approach to land evictions condemned

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mutasa, Mliswa land fight deepens

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mugabe divides opinion from the grave

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa dangles promises to restless youths

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Copyright claims plague artists due to ignorance

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Woman in court over drugs

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Plumtree caregivers receive bicycles

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Gukurahundi survivors vent anger over Youths Day

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Tout beats up police officer

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Strong winds blew off roofs

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa challenges youths to develop their country

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Injiva pour R40 million into Tsholotsho school project

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Parents call for a downward review of Zimsec exam registration fees

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Russians target setting up manufacturing plants in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Accident victim gets US$37 189 damages

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Housing project to go ahead

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Bulawayo's supply dams now 'terribly' low

10 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa must not exempt state entities from scrutiny

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

CCC prepares to engage Sengezo

12 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Gashirai Nyemba: The digital maverick of Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 244 Views

Biden fall: 'Even Jesus' would have tripped twice

13 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Mnangagwa 'offered third term in office'

14 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Themba Gorimbo blasts Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry again

14 hrs ago | 462 Views

The Art of Online Poker: Aesthetics and User Experience in Game Design

14 hrs ago | 48 Views

Time to re-energise the opposition

19 hrs ago | 746 Views

Trio nabbed for robbery in Tsholotsho

20 hrs ago | 676 Views

A doomed holiday for unrepentant genocidaires!

21 hrs ago | 519 Views

'Tshabangu was his own man,' claimed Professor Ncube. I believe him. My beef is why you lot sold out of reforms?

21 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Residents work with Pumtree Hospital for improved service delivery

21 hrs ago | 129 Views

Service providers challenged to be united

21 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bulawayo landlords renting out verandas and toilets raises concerns

21 hrs ago | 824 Views

ZANU PF replaces thieving councillor

22 hrs ago | 587 Views

Tragic Incident: Nine-Year-Old Boy Fatally Attacked by Crocodile in Zambezi River

22 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zim teachers frog-marched to administer iron and folate supplements, Govt evasive

22 hrs ago | 387 Views

Winky D slapped with copyright strikes

23 hrs ago | 355 Views

Welshman Ncube denies controlling Tshabangu

23 hrs ago | 772 Views

Bulawayo council embarks on road improvement project

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe fights illegal settlers on state land 'sold' after being repossessed from white farmers

23 hrs ago | 491 Views

Khama Billiat to sign for Yadah Stars FC?

23 hrs ago | 515 Views

Welshman exposes Chamisa?

23 hrs ago | 2168 Views

Land war rages as bigwigs clash

23 hrs ago | 677 Views

Zuj condemns harassment of journalists

23 hrs ago | 33 Views

Security firm boss in US$1m fraud

23 hrs ago | 188 Views

Former MP, 39 others further remanded

23 hrs ago | 139 Views

CID officers up for torture

23 hrs ago | 432 Views

Bulawayo Poly loses US$ fees war

23 hrs ago | 105 Views

Police sued for wrongful arrest, torture

23 hrs ago | 91 Views