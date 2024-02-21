Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa dangles promises to restless youths

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday pledged empowerment opportunities to youths, but groups representing the restless young population immediately thumbed their noses at the promises saying the poverty afflicting them required more than mere mouth-watering promises.

Delivering his speech yesterday during the National Youth Day celebrations in Masvingo whose theme was: Positioning youth empowerment and development towards achieving vision 2030, Mnangagwa said: "We will create undermy government opportunities for empowerment through programmes such as the Presidential Heifers Pass-On Scheme, Integrated Youth Schemes Development and Agriculture Mechanisation Schemes.

"I call upon you young people to develop partnership and viable business synergies which generate income as well as improve your quality of life. You don't need to leave the country in order to improve your life. You can do jobs that can uplift your life."

In separate interviews, youths, however, said Mnangagwa's speech was uninspiring because of his government's basket of unfulfilled promises since he came into office in 2018.

They said there was nothing to celebrate on the National Youth Day because they were wallowing in poverty and failing to make ends meet.

Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) president, Emmanuel Sitima said they were in mourning and had nothing to celebrate.

"We are mourning the death of democracy and the reversal of the gains of the liberation struggle," Sitima said.

"At the centre of the liberation struggle there was the land question and the right to vote (universal suffrage), but due to the system Robert Mugabe created, we are witnessing that right being bastardised."

"As youths, we have nothing to celebrate on this day. This youths day comes at a time when thousands of students are deferring their studies due to lack of fees."

Zinasu UZ member, Tatenda Kutsirayi, said Mugabe was "the chief architect of the problems youths are facing on a daily basis".

"As students we condemn and equally dismiss the brouhaha and bravado by heretic and questionable characters of the government to celebrate the youths while the youths are waking up on the blessing of an empty stomach and a jobless existence so they should not try to celebrate us once a year," Kutsirayi said.

"The youths should be celebrating at their workplaces daily, they should celebrate at their campuses every semester, but it's so unfortunate that corruption is on steroids and the youth employment and needs are stagnant."

In a statement, Youth Decides Zimbabwe said there was no political will to improve the plight of the country's youths, citing the failure to implement the National Youth Policy (2020-25).

"We are dismayed by the lack of progress towards the enactment of the National Youth Bill which would provide a legal framework for young people," the youth group said.

"We call upon the government, the private sector, the civil society, and the international community to recognise and support the potential and agency of young people as key drivers of change and development."

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) also said there was little to celebrate as seen by many young people taking to drugs and other illegal substances to escape from their daily struggles.

"Unfortunately, the day comes at a time when there is little to celebrate — a time when youths are grappling with drug and substance abuse challenges, youths are used as tools for political violence, and youths are victims of fear-induced apathy in civic and democratic processes," ZimRights said.

"In a normal economic democratic developmental State, the youth bulge in Zimbabwe should mean high productivity; high gross domestic product, low unemployment rate; productive human capital; pro-youths policies and equal youth representation in governance.

"Eighty percent of Zimbabwean youths are unemployed; youths are underrepresented in Parliament and are largely abused as tools for politicking. Zimbabwe is in a poly-crisis and the youths are the worst affected."

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum lamented violence against children.

"There is and can be no place for violence against children in a modern and progressive democratic society," the forum said.

"The forum underscores that a child's best interests are of paramount importance as captured under section 19 of the 2013 Constitution of Zimbabwe."

Source - newsday

Must Read

PSL chairperson gives thumbs up to Rufaro Stadium

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chivayo seek to bar investigations

2 hrs ago | 463 Views

Zimbabwe govt's ‘Zionist' approach to land evictions condemned

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mutasa, Mliswa land fight deepens

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mugabe divides opinion from the grave

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of injustices

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Copyright claims plague artists due to ignorance

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Woman in court over drugs

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Plumtree caregivers receive bicycles

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Gukurahundi survivors vent anger over Youths Day

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Tout beats up police officer

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Strong winds blew off roofs

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa challenges youths to develop their country

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Injiva pour R40 million into Tsholotsho school project

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Parents call for a downward review of Zimsec exam registration fees

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Russians target setting up manufacturing plants in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Accident victim gets US$37 189 damages

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Housing project to go ahead

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo's supply dams now 'terribly' low

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa must not exempt state entities from scrutiny

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

CCC prepares to engage Sengezo

12 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Gashirai Nyemba: The digital maverick of Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 266 Views

Biden fall: 'Even Jesus' would have tripped twice

14 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Mnangagwa 'offered third term in office'

14 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Themba Gorimbo blasts Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry again

14 hrs ago | 465 Views

The Art of Online Poker: Aesthetics and User Experience in Game Design

15 hrs ago | 48 Views

Time to re-energise the opposition

19 hrs ago | 751 Views

Trio nabbed for robbery in Tsholotsho

21 hrs ago | 679 Views

A doomed holiday for unrepentant genocidaires!

21 hrs ago | 523 Views

'Tshabangu was his own man,' claimed Professor Ncube. I believe him. My beef is why you lot sold out of reforms?

22 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Residents work with Pumtree Hospital for improved service delivery

22 hrs ago | 129 Views

Service providers challenged to be united

22 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo landlords renting out verandas and toilets raises concerns

22 hrs ago | 828 Views

ZANU PF replaces thieving councillor

23 hrs ago | 592 Views

Tragic Incident: Nine-Year-Old Boy Fatally Attacked by Crocodile in Zambezi River

23 hrs ago | 558 Views

Zim teachers frog-marched to administer iron and folate supplements, Govt evasive

23 hrs ago | 390 Views

Winky D slapped with copyright strikes

23 hrs ago | 360 Views

Welshman Ncube denies controlling Tshabangu

24 hrs ago | 799 Views

Bulawayo council embarks on road improvement project

24 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe fights illegal settlers on state land 'sold' after being repossessed from white farmers

24 hrs ago | 494 Views

Khama Billiat to sign for Yadah Stars FC?

24 hrs ago | 521 Views

Welshman exposes Chamisa?

24 hrs ago | 2206 Views

Land war rages as bigwigs clash

24 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zuj condemns harassment of journalists

24 hrs ago | 33 Views

Security firm boss in US$1m fraud

24 hrs ago | 194 Views

Former MP, 39 others further remanded

24 hrs ago | 143 Views

CID officers up for torture

24 hrs ago | 440 Views

Bulawayo Poly loses US$ fees war

24 hrs ago | 105 Views

Police sued for wrongful arrest, torture

24 hrs ago | 96 Views