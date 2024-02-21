Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mugabe divides opinion from the grave

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ON what would have been Robert Mugabe's 100th birthday, Zimbabwe and the world grapple with the complex legacy of a man who led Zimbabwe to independence, but later presided over its economic ruin.

Yesterday, Zimbabweans celebrated National Youth Day which coincides with Mugabe's birthday.

He was born on February 21, 1924.

His death in 2019 marked the end of an era, leaving behind a complex legacy which continues to shape Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole.

Mugabe, a towering figure in African politics, rose to power as a liberation hero but eventually became a polarising figure due to his authoritarian rule and economic policies.

"Mugabe's legacy is complex, with both achievements and shortcomings," said human rights advocate Elvis Mugari.

"However, his impact on Zimbabwe's history and politics cannot be denied, leaving behind a legacy that continues to shape the country's trajectory."

Mugabe's journey from a schoolteacher to a revolutionary leader is often romanticized as a symbol of resistance to colonial oppression.

Political historian Gerald Mandisodza emphasised Mugabe's role in the liberation struggle.

"Mugabe was instrumental in leading Zimbabwe to independence, and his unwavering commitment to overthrowing white minority rule earned him admiration and support from many Africans," he said.

Upon assuming power in 1980, Mugabe inherited a country ravaged by years of colonialism and armed conflict, but its economy was vibrant which Mugabe's liberation war time ally, late former Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere described as a jewel of Africa.

His initial years as Prime Minister were marked by efforts to reconcile the nation and promote social justice, albeit blemished by the thorny Gukurahundi atrocities in the country's Matebeleland and Midlands provinces.

"During the first decade of his rule, Mugabe implemented policies aimed at improving education, healthcare and land redistribution, garnering praise for his efforts to address historical injustices," Mandisodza added.

Political analyst Romeo Chasara said Mugabe's legacy took a darker turn as his grip on power tightened and dissent was met with brutality.

The Gukurahundi massacres which claimed over 20 000 civilians highlight the dark stain of his rule, he said.

Mugabe died without  acknowledging the massacres, only briefly describing them as "a moment of madness".

"This gross violation of human rights betrays his early commitment to reconciliation," he said.

Nairobi-based political analyst Aisha Ahmed said Mugabe had authoritarian tendencies.

"Mugabe's rule was characterised by human rights abuses, electoral fraud and suppression of political opposition," Ahmed said.

"His regime's use of violence to maintain power tarnished his reputation and eroded the democratic gains of Zimbabwe's independence."

Social commentator Pardon Taodzera said Mugabe's most significant failure was his mismanagement of the economy, leading to hyperinflation and widespread poverty.

"Mugabe's land reform programme, which aimed to redistribute land to black Zimbabweans, resulted in agricultural collapse and crippled the economy," Taodzera said.

"Combined with corruption and misguided fiscal policies, Zimbabwe experienced hyperinflation and economic decline under Mugabe's leadership."

Amid growing discontent over Mugabe's rule, opposition movements gained momentum, challenging his decades-long hold on power.

Coalition Against Corruption founder Terry Mutsvanga, said Mugabe's legacy was marred by allegations of human rights abuse, corruption and the erosion of democratic institutions.

"The emergence of opposition figures like Morgan Tsvangirai and the Movement for Democratic Change signalled a growing demand for political change and accountability. Despite facing repression, the opposition represented a beacon of hope for Zimbabweans disillusioned with Mugabe's regime," he said.

"Mugabe's authoritarian rule left a legacy of fear and division in Zimbabwean society.

"The systematic suppression of dissent and the weaponisation of State institutions undermined the rule of law and instilled a culture of impunity."

However, Mugabe is also revered across the continent because of his strong stance against Western imperialism.

"I admired him for being the only voice to talk openly against the United States. He called for a seat in the United Nations Security Council for Africa," said Malawi-based journalist Edwin Nyirongo.

Kenyan journalist Winnie Kamau said Mugabe would speak his mind without fear.

"I remember him for his forthrightness and courage to speak what was in his mind and heart," he said.

As Robert Mugabe continues to be remembered, the debate over his legacy also continues to resonate.

From liberation hero to authoritarian ruler, Mugabe's life reflects the often complex and contradicting African politics.

While some celebrate his contribution to Zimbabwe's independence, others condemn his record of repression and economic mismanagement.

Source - newsday

Must Read

PSL chairperson gives thumbs up to Rufaro Stadium

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chivayo seek to bar investigations

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

Zimbabwe govt's ‘Zionist' approach to land evictions condemned

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mutasa, Mliswa land fight deepens

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mnangagwa dangles promises to restless youths

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of injustices

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Copyright claims plague artists due to ignorance

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Woman in court over drugs

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Plumtree caregivers receive bicycles

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Gukurahundi survivors vent anger over Youths Day

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Tout beats up police officer

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Strong winds blew off roofs

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa challenges youths to develop their country

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Injiva pour R40 million into Tsholotsho school project

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Parents call for a downward review of Zimsec exam registration fees

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Russians target setting up manufacturing plants in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Accident victim gets US$37 189 damages

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Housing project to go ahead

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bulawayo's supply dams now 'terribly' low

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa must not exempt state entities from scrutiny

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

CCC prepares to engage Sengezo

12 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Gashirai Nyemba: The digital maverick of Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 266 Views

Biden fall: 'Even Jesus' would have tripped twice

14 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Mnangagwa 'offered third term in office'

14 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Themba Gorimbo blasts Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry again

14 hrs ago | 465 Views

The Art of Online Poker: Aesthetics and User Experience in Game Design

15 hrs ago | 48 Views

Time to re-energise the opposition

19 hrs ago | 751 Views

Trio nabbed for robbery in Tsholotsho

21 hrs ago | 679 Views

A doomed holiday for unrepentant genocidaires!

21 hrs ago | 523 Views

'Tshabangu was his own man,' claimed Professor Ncube. I believe him. My beef is why you lot sold out of reforms?

22 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Residents work with Pumtree Hospital for improved service delivery

22 hrs ago | 129 Views

Service providers challenged to be united

22 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo landlords renting out verandas and toilets raises concerns

22 hrs ago | 828 Views

ZANU PF replaces thieving councillor

23 hrs ago | 592 Views

Tragic Incident: Nine-Year-Old Boy Fatally Attacked by Crocodile in Zambezi River

23 hrs ago | 558 Views

Zim teachers frog-marched to administer iron and folate supplements, Govt evasive

23 hrs ago | 390 Views

Winky D slapped with copyright strikes

23 hrs ago | 360 Views

Welshman Ncube denies controlling Tshabangu

24 hrs ago | 799 Views

Bulawayo council embarks on road improvement project

24 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe fights illegal settlers on state land 'sold' after being repossessed from white farmers

24 hrs ago | 494 Views

Khama Billiat to sign for Yadah Stars FC?

24 hrs ago | 521 Views

Welshman exposes Chamisa?

24 hrs ago | 2206 Views

Land war rages as bigwigs clash

24 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zuj condemns harassment of journalists

24 hrs ago | 33 Views

Security firm boss in US$1m fraud

24 hrs ago | 194 Views

Former MP, 39 others further remanded

24 hrs ago | 143 Views

CID officers up for torture

24 hrs ago | 440 Views

Bulawayo Poly loses US$ fees war

24 hrs ago | 105 Views

Police sued for wrongful arrest, torture

24 hrs ago | 96 Views