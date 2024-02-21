Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe govt's ‘Zionist' approach to land evictions condemned

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has condemned the government's heavy-handed approach to dealing with illegal land occupations, likening it to past controversial actions and expressing concerns about a potential return to the tumultuous events of 2005.

The criticism comes amid widespread evictions affecting numerous households across the country. Recent demolitions have occurred in various regions including Masvingo, impacting Village 9 in Summerton Resettlement Area under Chief Bere, Zero Farm in Nemanwa under Chief Mugabe, and Nyandeni village in Matebeleland South.

Many of those facing eviction have resided in these areas for decades, only to find themselves suddenly facing legal action for occupying the land unlawfully.

Japhet Moyo, the secretary general of ZCTU, emphasized the importance of respecting human dignity above all other interests. He expressed grave concerns over the lack of consideration for the welfare of those affected, particularly women and children, who are left homeless by the evictions.

Moyo criticized what he called a "Zionist" approach by the government towards dealing with alleged illegal settlers, arguing that it fails to address the underlying issues and could exacerbate the situation, potentially leading to a repeat of the infamous 2005 Operation Murambatsvina.

The ZCTU denounced the perpetuation of exclusionary colonial laws that disproportionately affect the poor, noting that some evictions are driven by political motives or personal greed rather than genuine concerns for land management.

Moyo highlighted the inconsistency of invoking laws that undermine the authority of traditional leaders who initially sanctioned the settlement of villagers. He criticized the government's sudden enforcement of eviction notices after decades of allowing the communities to remain undisturbed.

In urging the government to acknowledge its mistakes in resettlement policies, Moyo emphasized that the current operation appears to be politically motivated and aimed at instilling fear among rural populations for self-serving political control.

Overall, the ZCTU called for a more humane and considerate approach to addressing land issues, emphasizing the need for inclusive and sustainable solutions that prioritize the well-being of all Zimbabweans.

Source - newzimbabwe

