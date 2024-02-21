Latest News Editor's Choice


Chivayo seek to bar investigations

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Journalists have rallied to support their colleagues facing threats from both the military and wealthy figure Wicknell Chivhayo over their investigative articles.

Owen Gagare, News Editor at NewsHawks, is reportedly under continuous surveillance by operatives from the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), some of whom have openly issued threats against him. This follows the publication of a damning report on corruption implicating three high-ranking generals.

Chivhayo, on the other hand, is accused of intimidating a junior reporter at Sources Media who had sought comment from him regarding his ownership of a lavish fleet of vehicles. The questions were raised concerning his ongoing distribution of high-end vehicles to pro-Zanu-PF artists.

The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) has condemned these incidents as direct assaults on the journalistic profession. In a statement, ZUJ expressed strong disapproval of such criminal acts aimed at silencing journalists and hindering media from fulfilling their duty of informing the public and holding authority accountable.

NewsHawks has announced the suspension of all investigations involving the military following these intimidations.

In response to Chivhayo's threats, Maraire, the targeted journalist, has reported the matter to the police, who have acknowledged receipt of her complaint and are handling it at the national headquarters level.

The Young Journalists Association (YOJA) spokesperson, Lovejoy Mutongwiza, lamented the situation, calling it a sad day for Zimbabwean journalism. He condemned the use of intimidation tactics to silence journalists, stressing the ethical concerns and raising doubts about the transparency and accountability of those implicated.

Mutongwiza also urged the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and relevant state security agencies to ensure Maraire's safety in light of the threats she has received.


Source - newzimbabwe

