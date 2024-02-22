Latest News Editor's Choice


PSL chairperson gives thumbs up to Rufaro Stadium

by Staff reporter
22 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | Views
PREMIER Soccer League (PSL) chairman, Farai Jere, has given a green light to Rufaro Stadium which is set to open its doors for top-flight action when the season commences next month.

With uncertainty on the use of National Sports, Rufaro is set to host teams from Harare together with Heart Stadium in Waterfalls.

Speaking after touring the football facility last week, Jere hailed the renovations that have been carried out by the Harare City Council.

"We can see that there are world standards, things that are happening there. The turf, you can see that it is world-class. I can imagine if this grass is cut and is ready for the matches it will be eye-catching," said Jere.

Rufaro last hosted top-flight matches in 2019 after going through a period of neglect.

City Council embarked on renovations which have apparently not satisfied Confederations of African Football (CAF) which condemned the facility from hosting international matches.

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has promised to install touch screens in the changing rooms for coaches before the season starts.

Subject to inspection by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA First Instance Board (FIB) Rufaro Stadium appears to have satisfied Jere.

"It is quite encouraging that there is hope that our matches from Harare will be played in Harare. We are very happy that the stadium is ready to host the matches and Rufaro Stadium is coming up. National Sports Stadium by April or May will be another asset that will be coming in," said Jere.

