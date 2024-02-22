Latest News Editor's Choice


Love rat' bricked for proposing married women

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A MAN accused of proposing love to several married women was left unconscious in a pool of blood after being allegedly struck several times in the head with a brick.

When the near tragic incident occured, Nkazimulo Ndlovu (28) from Nyamandlovu in Matebeleland North province had spent the day at a party enjoying himself and left late at night.

However, tired from the late night, Ndlovu decided to sleep at his friend's home.

 Knocking on his friend's door, he was met with silence, the room dark and seemingly empty.

While he was standing by the door a man from another homestead Godknows Ndlovu pitched up and accused him of proposing love to married women who stay in the village.

It is also said, the man accused him of being a thief.

After that an argument ensued between the pair.

Godknows allegedly pushed Nkazimulo away before he struck him several times on the head with a brick.

Nkazimulo bled from the head and mouth and tumbled to the ground.

Later on the same day at around 5pm Nkazimulo recovered and went to report the matter to the police leading to Godknows' arrest.

He appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Collet Ncube facing an attempted murder charge.

He pleaded not guilty and he was remanded in custody to 5 March.

In his defence Godknows said he suspected that Nkazimulo was a thief.

"I heard a knock on the door where I keep my tools. I went to check on who was knocking. I discovered that it was Nkazimulo (Ndlovu) and when I asked him what he was doing he could not furnish me with a satisfactory answer.

"I then pushed him away. After that I picked a stone and hit him once on the head leading us to exchange blows.

 In the midst of the fight he ran away to my employer's homestead," he said.

Source - BMetro
