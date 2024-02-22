Sex-attack at funeral

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A woman attending a funeral experienced a shocking turn of events after allegedly being sexually assaulted twice by a man who then attempted to buy her silence with US$1.The incident occurred last week on Friday in the Old Magwegwe suburb in Bulawayo.Reports are that Brighton Mpofu (33) requested the 42-year-old woman who cannot be named for legal reasons to accompany him to fetch his jersey at his home.The unsuspecting went to his home with him. While they were on the way he allegedly raped her and promised to give her US$5 but later gave her US$1 so that she would not report him to the police.It is said on the same night at around 1130pm the woman left for her home.On the following day at around 3 am, Mpofu arrived at the victim's home and requested a place to sleep.It is reported that they slept in the same bedroom and the woman was shocked when she woke up to find Mpofu allegedly raping her.It is alleged the woman pushed him away and went to inform her son-in-law who was sleeping in another bedroom.Mpofu allegedly bolted out of the room. He, however, left his jacket, shoes, and a belt.The woman reported the incident to the police leading to the arrest of Mpofu.Mpofu appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza facing two counts of rape and pleaded not guilty.He was remanded in custody to 27 February. Mpofu was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.