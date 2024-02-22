Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Abortion pills sold like sweets on the streets of Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ARE you aware of what your children are doing online?

A thriving business for abortion pills is booming in the streets of Bulawayo and the rest of Zimbabwe as the illegal drugs are easily accessible on the market with a simple click on social media platform Facebook.

The market for illegal pills is open to anyone, even children, provided one makes contact with the individuals who advertise their services online.

The Facebook page that advertises the services is called ‘Legal Abortions in Zimbabwe.'

For the record, abortions are illegal under the country's laws.

Only under conditions of rape, incest – a sexual relationship between siblings or close relatives -, abnormalities in the unborn child, or maternal conditions dangerous to the well-being of the mother are abortions administered at law.

B-Metro reporters went undercover in a week-long investigation that started last Friday by making contact on the Facebook page that advertises the so called ‘legal abortions'.

The Facebook page has an option of connecting to a WhatsApp number, which curiously bears a South African phone number (+27 78111 ****).

B- Metro established that using a foreign registered cell number on WhatsApp is a tactic used by criminals to avoid being tracked down by law enforcement authorities who can easily track down a person of interest using their cell number if it's registered by a local network provider like NetOne, Econet or Telecel.

Once contact was made on WhatsApp, we asked if a male journalist, posing as a ‘client' looking to buy abortion pills for his six-week pregnant girlfriend could be assisted and we were charged US$60 for the pills. When the pills dealer was told that the pregnant girlfriend was in Bulawayo, he advised us that a delivery would be made via a trusted ‘courier' and an additional US$5 would be charged.

The abortion pills dealer said he would explain to the woman intending to terminate the pregnancy over the phone how the abortion pills are used once a delivery had been made but to put his ‘client' at ease, he sent a picture of the drugs on WhatsApp for re-assurance that the medication was readily available.

The investigative team asked to be given a few days to get the US$65 ready to which more assurances were made by the dealer that he had the abortion pills in large quantities and after five days a female journalist posing as the pregnant girlfriend made contact again.

The Harare-based dealer said his ‘business partner' would make arrangements for a face-to-face meeting where the transaction – cash for abortion pills – would be made and true to his word, a middle-aged man arranged to meet the female reporter at a parking lot of a popular supermarket yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

Without a care in the world, the man later identified only as Morris, handed a small package with six pills in total – three in a sealed package and three brownish ones that were slightly smaller in size – and was given the hard cash.

With cash in hand and satisfied with a deal concluded smoothly, he advised the woman, whom he had no idea was a journalist, to call the Harare-based dealer for instructions on how to use the abortion pills.

A local pharmacist was shown the abortion pills and he identified them as medication that is used for inducing labour in hospitals and clinics.

"These in a sealed package are pills that are used by doctors to induce labour, a medical practice done on a pregnant woman when the baby is overdue or when there is a risk to the mother or the baby's health.

"When administered for illegal abortions, these pills are dangerous and someone could die. Abortions are illegal in Zimbabwe for a reason and when done by someone who is not medically qualified, they can lead to fatal consequences or long-term health complications," said the pharmacist who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Harare dealer later sent WhatsApp voice notes explaining to the undercover female journalist how the pills are administered.

"There are three tablets in the sachet (sealed package) and two of the tablets are ingested by eating them like sweets and you must not drink water when ingesting them. Break the third into eight pieces and insert them into your private parts by pushing them in using the tips of your two fingers.

He said that after inserting the pills, she must not use the toilet for three hours.  

"I also added three other pills that are not packaged and those are for cleaning your womb and you take them one at a time every morning for three days.

"There are no side effects or complications, the tablets are very effective," he claimed.

When told that he had handed abortion pills to an undercover journalist, Morris pleaded with B-Metro not to publish his photo claiming that he had no idea what the package contained.

"Let's meet so that you take back your money. You can also call the guy who gave me the package and he will tell you that I have nothing to do with abortion pills," he pleaded.  

Commenting on the issue, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya clinical Director of Mpilo Central Hospital, urged the public to abstain from using misoprostol as it has harmful consequences when the patient is unsupervised.

"The unregulated and unsupervised use of the misoprostol drug is not recommended for the general public because it introduces delinquency and criminality to our children. Secondly, users can bleed heavily during backyard abortion attempts, resulting in collapse and death," he said.

Professor Ngwenya added that these medications have long-term complications that entail mental health issues and a delay in conceiving.

"Thirdly, there could be infection and septicemia (blood poisoning by bacteria) that could result in post-abortal sepsis and death. There are long-term complications that include chronic pelvic pain, subfertility (delay in conceiving), and mental health issues," said Prof Ngwenya.

Source - BMetro

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala appeals conviction

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Coltart distances self from Mafume's muddy games

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Russia donates 25,000 metric tonne wheat to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to emulate Namibia

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Petition for Uebert Angel's arrest

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimbabwe - Botswana passport requirements should go, says Masisi

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Vandalised Gukurahundi plaque replaced

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zesa decommissions three thermal stations

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Trey Nyoni closing in on Liverpool debut

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Motorist ploughs into pedestrians, kills two

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Sex-attack at funeral

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Love rat' bricked for proposing married women

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Married man pesters business client for sex

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

First Funeral Services fails to pay client ZWL$500 000 benefit

13 hrs ago | 579 Views

Sex starved rapist murdered by victim

15 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Man steals 42 beasts

15 hrs ago | 625 Views

THE RISE OF GENERAL CHIWENGA: Zimbabwe's vanguard to a prosperous future

22 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu reported to ZACC...amidst massive corruption allegations

22 hrs ago | 2757 Views

EXPOSED: Al Jazeera secret plot against ZANU PF unearthed

23 hrs ago | 2839 Views

WATCH: Matanga bemoans ZRP uniform, plans overhaul

22 Feb 2024 at 17:33hrs | 4283 Views

Biden calls Putin a 'crazy son of a b***h'

22 Feb 2024 at 16:23hrs | 1908 Views

Motsoaledi's personal vendetta against Zimbabweans dealt a severe blow

22 Feb 2024 at 16:00hrs | 2637 Views

Motsoaledi threatens to deport illegal immigrants

22 Feb 2024 at 15:59hrs | 1666 Views

Mliswa has no entitlement to any shares, says his uncle

22 Feb 2024 at 15:58hrs | 1423 Views

CCC Glen View-40's request for removal from remand rejected

22 Feb 2024 at 15:56hrs | 463 Views

Chinese miner fined for using Starlink broadband in Zimbabwe

22 Feb 2024 at 15:53hrs | 1051 Views

Chamisa MPs' Supreme Court appeal trashed

22 Feb 2024 at 15:45hrs | 942 Views

Man (77) kills self over goats

22 Feb 2024 at 11:53hrs | 1488 Views

BHA ventures in anti-drug campaign

22 Feb 2024 at 08:52hrs | 188 Views

PSL chairperson gives thumbs up to Rufaro Stadium

22 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 798 Views

Chivayo seek to bar investigations

22 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 3166 Views

Zimbabwe govt's ‘Zionist' approach to land evictions condemned

22 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 979 Views

Mutasa, Mliswa land fight deepens

22 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 3269 Views

Mugabe divides opinion from the grave

22 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 1523 Views

Mnangagwa dangles promises to restless youths

22 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 865 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of injustices

22 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 461 Views

Copyright claims plague artists due to ignorance

22 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 174 Views

Woman in court over drugs

22 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 376 Views

Plumtree caregivers receive bicycles

22 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 128 Views

Gukurahundi survivors vent anger over Youths Day

22 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 441 Views

Tout beats up police officer

22 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 1038 Views

Strong winds blew off roofs

22 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 490 Views

Mnangagwa challenges youths to develop their country

22 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 102 Views

Injiva pour R40 million into Tsholotsho school project

22 Feb 2024 at 04:52hrs | 814 Views

Parents call for a downward review of Zimsec exam registration fees

22 Feb 2024 at 04:51hrs | 210 Views

Russians target setting up manufacturing plants in Zimbabwe

22 Feb 2024 at 04:50hrs | 675 Views

Accident victim gets US$37 189 damages

22 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 627 Views

Housing project to go ahead

22 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 283 Views

Bulawayo's supply dams now 'terribly' low

21 Feb 2024 at 20:46hrs | 432 Views