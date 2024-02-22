Motorist ploughs into pedestrians, kills two

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 20-YEAR-OLD man from the Hillside suburb in Bulawayo has appeared in court facing a charge of culpable homicide after he allegedly ran over four pedestrians with his vehicle, tragically killing two.Warren Meares Jeremy pleaded not guilty before Bulawayo magistrate Themba Chimiso.He was remanded out of custody to 5 March for continuation of trial.State allegations are that on 15 November 2022 at around 2 am, Jeremy was driving a Toyota Vitz along 12th Avenue extension with one passenger on board.As he approached a local college, he lost control of the vehicle and ran over four pedestrians who were walking along the road due east.As a result, two pedestrians died upon their admission at United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH), and the other two were seriously injured.Jeremy and the passenger escaped with minor injuries while the vehicle was damaged on the bonnet and the windscreen was shattered.According to the State, the accident was caused by speeding, failure to stop or react reasonably when an accident or collision seemed imminent, and failure to keep a proper lookout in the circumstances.