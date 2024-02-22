Latest News Editor's Choice


Trey Nyoni closing in on Liverpool debut

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
WARRIORS prospect Trey Nyoni appears to be inching closer to making his Liverpool debut according to coach, Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp admitted in his post-match interview with Sky Sports on Wednesday that he was tempted to throw in Nyoni in their 4-1 victory over Luton Town.

"Some of the kids started, the others came on, and they did an incredible job.  It's cool how a culture educates the next generation, to be honest. Yes, Curtis is injured at the moment, but I said a few weeks ago: if Curtis Jones can learn defending, everybody can learn defending.

"If you see Bobby Clark and James McConnell, oh my God. And Trey, sitting outside, and you think ‘maybe we bring him [on]?', just because the boys are that good. But in general, how the stadium and the team together changed that game was just exceptional."

Born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, Trey Nyoni has represented England at junior ranks but is still eligible to switch his allegiance to Zimbabwe.

Nyoni (16) is an attacking midfielder who signed for Liverpool FC from Leicester City in September 2023.

Nyoni spent 10 years at Leicester's academy before the Reds swooped to sign him.

An England Under-16 international, Nyoni, scored and assisted on his debut against Italy.

Having been tracked by all of England's top clubs, it was the Reds who won the race for his signature.

Leicester had no issue in playing Nyoni in the Under-18 Premier League when he was only 15 and he also turned out for the Under-21s in the Premier League International Cup last December.

He played 13 times, scoring twice at Under-18 level for the Foxes in total. Leicester were naturally unhappy about losing one of their crown jewels and a final fee for Nyoni will be set at a tribunal.

Source - BMetro

