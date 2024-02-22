Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe - Botswana passport requirements should go, says Masisi

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BOTSWANA President Mokgweetsi Masisi has said he sees the removal of passport requirements between Zimbabwe and South Africa in line with the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) guidelines and good neighbourliness.

Masisi said the move would reduce the increase in illegal movements between the two countries and will assist Zimbabweans who cannot afford passports.

Zimbabwean passports are the most expensive in the region with the cheapest pegged at US$150 although there is an additional mandatory US$20 required for the travel document.

In a budget response speech three days ago and whose video clip has gone viral, Masisi said some people living Botswana near its border with Zimbabwe or vice-versa had relatives in either country that needed to attend family functions.

"So, when such relatives want to visit their kin, given the expensive fee of the passport let alone prices of food why deny them entry using an ID (identity card)?" queried Masisi.

"Because they have to attend family events like weddings, parties, funerals, why do you say they should be denied entry at the border posts using their IDs."

Masisi added: I am implementing the AU (African Union) and Sadc instruments I am signatory to in respect to easier migration and do take that into consideration. I don't condone your segregatory attitude.  When we did that with Namibia you didn't object but now because it is Zimbabwe you are looking down upon them, segregating them, adopting xenophobic tendencies."

"You hate people, but I want to assure you, dare you even, if we were to check your phone contacts many of you have illegal Zimbabweans phone numbers because you are using them for all kinds of duties. I want to make sure there is legitimate entry," Masisi said.

He was implying that superficially several Tswana lawmakers disliked Zimbabweans yet in real life they employ many of them illegally in that country for odd jobs.

"We will make sure to collect their full data at the border posts to create databases. We are trying to make them law abiding and its good governance. It's good neighbourliness," Masisi said.

He asked his fellow legislators not to undermine his decision and move he said was based on building good relationship with neighbouring countries.

Botswana and Namibia on February 22 last year removed the passport requirements making it easier for citizens of the two countries to cross the border using an ID.

"Precisely we used to be looked down upon by the Namibians and you have now adopted that bad attitude, who taught you that," he asked some of his colleagues seemingly uncomfortable with the envisaged development.

"That attitude should stop forthwith. Do not ever repeat that derogatory name calling. You used to buy a lot from Zimbabwe.

"You might not like them, yes, but wait until you are in power then you can chase them away. I stand by my action. I am glad Kenny Kapinga, former Ambassador to Zimbabwe is agreeing with me. That is why he is nodding his head," Masisi said.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala appeals conviction

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Coltart distances self from Mafume's muddy games

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Russia donates 25,000 metric tonne wheat to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to emulate Namibia

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Petition for Uebert Angel's arrest

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Vandalised Gukurahundi plaque replaced

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zesa decommissions three thermal stations

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Trey Nyoni closing in on Liverpool debut

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Motorist ploughs into pedestrians, kills two

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Abortion pills sold like sweets on the streets of Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Sex-attack at funeral

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Love rat' bricked for proposing married women

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Married man pesters business client for sex

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

First Funeral Services fails to pay client ZWL$500 000 benefit

12 hrs ago | 578 Views

Sex starved rapist murdered by victim

14 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Man steals 42 beasts

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

THE RISE OF GENERAL CHIWENGA: Zimbabwe's vanguard to a prosperous future

21 hrs ago | 2596 Views

Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu reported to ZACC...amidst massive corruption allegations

22 hrs ago | 2743 Views

EXPOSED: Al Jazeera secret plot against ZANU PF unearthed

22 hrs ago | 2821 Views

WATCH: Matanga bemoans ZRP uniform, plans overhaul

22 Feb 2024 at 17:33hrs | 4276 Views

Biden calls Putin a 'crazy son of a b***h'

22 Feb 2024 at 16:23hrs | 1908 Views

Motsoaledi's personal vendetta against Zimbabweans dealt a severe blow

22 Feb 2024 at 16:00hrs | 2636 Views

Motsoaledi threatens to deport illegal immigrants

22 Feb 2024 at 15:59hrs | 1666 Views

Mliswa has no entitlement to any shares, says his uncle

22 Feb 2024 at 15:58hrs | 1422 Views

CCC Glen View-40's request for removal from remand rejected

22 Feb 2024 at 15:56hrs | 463 Views

Chinese miner fined for using Starlink broadband in Zimbabwe

22 Feb 2024 at 15:53hrs | 1051 Views

Chamisa MPs' Supreme Court appeal trashed

22 Feb 2024 at 15:45hrs | 941 Views

Man (77) kills self over goats

22 Feb 2024 at 11:53hrs | 1487 Views

BHA ventures in anti-drug campaign

22 Feb 2024 at 08:52hrs | 188 Views

PSL chairperson gives thumbs up to Rufaro Stadium

22 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 798 Views

Chivayo seek to bar investigations

22 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 3161 Views

Zimbabwe govt's ‘Zionist' approach to land evictions condemned

22 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 978 Views

Mutasa, Mliswa land fight deepens

22 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 3267 Views

Mugabe divides opinion from the grave

22 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 1522 Views

Mnangagwa dangles promises to restless youths

22 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 865 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of injustices

22 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 461 Views

Copyright claims plague artists due to ignorance

22 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 174 Views

Woman in court over drugs

22 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 376 Views

Plumtree caregivers receive bicycles

22 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 128 Views

Gukurahundi survivors vent anger over Youths Day

22 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 441 Views

Tout beats up police officer

22 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 1036 Views

Strong winds blew off roofs

22 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 489 Views

Mnangagwa challenges youths to develop their country

22 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 102 Views

Injiva pour R40 million into Tsholotsho school project

22 Feb 2024 at 04:52hrs | 811 Views

Parents call for a downward review of Zimsec exam registration fees

22 Feb 2024 at 04:51hrs | 210 Views

Russians target setting up manufacturing plants in Zimbabwe

22 Feb 2024 at 04:50hrs | 674 Views

Accident victim gets US$37 189 damages

22 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 626 Views

Housing project to go ahead

22 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 283 Views

Bulawayo's supply dams now 'terribly' low

21 Feb 2024 at 20:46hrs | 432 Views