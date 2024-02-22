Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Petition for Uebert Angel's arrest

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's ambassador-at-large, Uebert Madzanire, alias Uebert Angel, after he was implicated in an alleged money laundering and gold smuggling scam by international news channel, Al Jazeera

OVER 16 000 Zimbabweans have signed a petition calling on police to arrest Zimbabwe's ambassador-at-large, Uebert Madzanire, alias Uebert Angel, after he was implicated in an alleged money laundering and gold smuggling scam by international news channel, Al Jazeera.

The petitioners also want the British government to freeze Angel's assets.

The petition was initiated by a United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean, Cathy Fikile Tshezi.

"The president of Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) Henrietta Rushwaya (Emmerson Mnangagwa's niece) and Uebert Angel have been involved in money laundering and smuggling gold out of Zimbabwe to Dubai," the petition read.

"There are other nationalities involved in this cartel. As Zimbabweans, we strongly believe that all assets in the United Kingdom that belong to Eubert Angel should be frozen as there's is evidence that they were acquired illegally.   It is now time for all Zimbabweans all over the world and those who sympathise with us to bring this to an end, and we take action by signing a petition that Uebert Angel has to be arrested for the crimes he has committed. The billions that are laundered and gold smuggled can help build back the economy of Zimbabwe."

The Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-SA) also called on Zimbabwean authorities to stop politicising the Al Jazeera's Gold Mafia documentary.

"ACT-SA is deeply disturbed by spirited efforts from some politically exposed persons (PePs), their sympathisers and other authorities who are politicising Al Jazeera's exposé," an ACT-SA statement reads.

"Instead, the exposé should be taken positively to inform investigations and bring to book all those fingered in the scandal. The stance taken by some PePs and  authorities shows clearly the lack of political will to fight corruption, yet the level of corruption exposed by Al Jazeera has the potential of bleeding the Zimbabwean economy. The amounts of money lost through the Gold Mafia are too huge and would have significantly improved the ailing Zimbabwean economy."

Source - newsday
More on: #Petition, #Arrest, #Angel

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala appeals conviction

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Coltart distances self from Mafume's muddy games

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Russia donates 25,000 metric tonne wheat to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to emulate Namibia

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe - Botswana passport requirements should go, says Masisi

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Vandalised Gukurahundi plaque replaced

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zesa decommissions three thermal stations

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Trey Nyoni closing in on Liverpool debut

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Motorist ploughs into pedestrians, kills two

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Abortion pills sold like sweets on the streets of Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Sex-attack at funeral

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Love rat' bricked for proposing married women

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Married man pesters business client for sex

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

First Funeral Services fails to pay client ZWL$500 000 benefit

12 hrs ago | 577 Views

Sex starved rapist murdered by victim

14 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Man steals 42 beasts

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

THE RISE OF GENERAL CHIWENGA: Zimbabwe's vanguard to a prosperous future

21 hrs ago | 2596 Views

Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu reported to ZACC...amidst massive corruption allegations

22 hrs ago | 2742 Views

EXPOSED: Al Jazeera secret plot against ZANU PF unearthed

22 hrs ago | 2821 Views

WATCH: Matanga bemoans ZRP uniform, plans overhaul

22 Feb 2024 at 17:33hrs | 4276 Views

Biden calls Putin a 'crazy son of a b***h'

22 Feb 2024 at 16:23hrs | 1908 Views

Motsoaledi's personal vendetta against Zimbabweans dealt a severe blow

22 Feb 2024 at 16:00hrs | 2636 Views

Motsoaledi threatens to deport illegal immigrants

22 Feb 2024 at 15:59hrs | 1666 Views

Mliswa has no entitlement to any shares, says his uncle

22 Feb 2024 at 15:58hrs | 1422 Views

CCC Glen View-40's request for removal from remand rejected

22 Feb 2024 at 15:56hrs | 463 Views

Chinese miner fined for using Starlink broadband in Zimbabwe

22 Feb 2024 at 15:53hrs | 1051 Views

Chamisa MPs' Supreme Court appeal trashed

22 Feb 2024 at 15:45hrs | 941 Views

Man (77) kills self over goats

22 Feb 2024 at 11:53hrs | 1486 Views

BHA ventures in anti-drug campaign

22 Feb 2024 at 08:52hrs | 188 Views

PSL chairperson gives thumbs up to Rufaro Stadium

22 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 798 Views

Chivayo seek to bar investigations

22 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 3160 Views

Zimbabwe govt's ‘Zionist' approach to land evictions condemned

22 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 978 Views

Mutasa, Mliswa land fight deepens

22 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 3264 Views

Mugabe divides opinion from the grave

22 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 1522 Views

Mnangagwa dangles promises to restless youths

22 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 865 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of injustices

22 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 461 Views

Copyright claims plague artists due to ignorance

22 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 174 Views

Woman in court over drugs

22 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 376 Views

Plumtree caregivers receive bicycles

22 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 128 Views

Gukurahundi survivors vent anger over Youths Day

22 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 441 Views

Tout beats up police officer

22 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 1036 Views

Strong winds blew off roofs

22 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 489 Views

Mnangagwa challenges youths to develop their country

22 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 102 Views

Injiva pour R40 million into Tsholotsho school project

22 Feb 2024 at 04:52hrs | 811 Views

Parents call for a downward review of Zimsec exam registration fees

22 Feb 2024 at 04:51hrs | 210 Views

Russians target setting up manufacturing plants in Zimbabwe

22 Feb 2024 at 04:50hrs | 674 Views

Accident victim gets US$37 189 damages

22 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 626 Views

Housing project to go ahead

22 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 283 Views

Bulawayo's supply dams now 'terribly' low

21 Feb 2024 at 20:46hrs | 432 Views