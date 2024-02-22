Latest News Editor's Choice


Sikhala appeals conviction

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Prominent Zimbabwean opposition politician Job Sikhala has appealed his recent conviction and sentence after being found guilty of publishing or communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the state under section 31a(iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23).

Sikhala was fined US$500 or in default two months.

He was also sentenced to nine months in prison, wholly suspended for five years on condition he does not commit a similar crime during that period.

Sikhala was recently released from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison after 595 days in pretrial detention for incitement of public violence following the brutal killing of opposition activist Moreblessing Ali by her Zanu-PF former boyfriend now jailed for 30 years.





Source - newshawks
#Sikhala, #Court, #Appeal

