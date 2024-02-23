Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Insiza struggles as lithium mining trucks leave road in ruins

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Villagers in Insiza demand that mining companies fix the roads, which are in a bad state due to the heavy trucks passing through them daily.

Sources who spoke to CITE on condition of anonymity claimed that around 30 trucks carrying lithium travel from the former Sandawana (now Kuvimba Mine) to Mangula (Gwanda Mine) daily. They use the West Nicholson, Mberengwa turn off along the Bulawayo road.

Villagers stated that these trucks have negative impacts on the communities due to air pollution and road degradation.

"These monster trucks move up and down the road. Around 30 of them carry lithium from the former Sandawana (now Kuvimba Mine) to Mangula (Gwanda Mine)," concerned sources said.

Villagers further alleged that the heavy and numerous trucks are destroying the roads, and the dust they produce leads to air pollution, posing a health hazard to the villagers.

"The road is almost impassable now because of these heavy vehicles, and the dust they cause is unhealthy," sources said.

"It's gotten so bad that driving on the road is torturous. Ambulances from private healthcare providers now refuse to come to the villages, citing the bad state of the road. Even if people hire vehicles to take the sick to hospitals, it might not help because it now takes up to two hours to travel a distance of 30km due to the numerous holes and streams created by the trucks," sources added.

Sources claimed that the poor road conditions have increased the delivery cost of goods to businesses, negatively affecting villagers already suffering from the effects of drought.

"Delivery trucks are finding it difficult to transport goods to the shops. Some have already abandoned the route. All we ask is that those benefiting from the millions of dollars from the ‘white gold' assist in road maintenance," sources said.

Speaking to CITE in an interview, Ward Seven councillor Matilda Dube confirmed the situation and added that they are not asking the mining companies to leave but to service the roads.

"These trucks are causing dust. We appeal to them to fix and pave the road to reduce dust when they move," Dube said.

Last year, lawmakers urged mining companies in Zimbabwe to contribute effectively to road rehabilitation across the country, particularly in areas where they operate.

Former Member of Parliament for Chegutu West, Dexter Nduna, said some of the worst roads in the country are those used by mining companies to transport minerals from their mines, yet the companies do little or nothing to fix them.

Source - cite
More on: #Road, #Insiza, #Lithium

Comments


Must Read

Dynamos, Highlanders condemns Zanu-PF MP over 'inflammatory' statement

31 mins ago | 31 Views

Zinara tightens screws on road contractors

31 mins ago | 18 Views

Dembare lash out at Khama Billiat

32 mins ago | 24 Views

WATCH: Belarusian tractor 'embarrasses' Mnangagwa

36 mins ago | 30 Views

Shock as ZANU PF MPs demand incentives for Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Exquisite Cars Dealership owner, Victor speaks out

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Bulawayo water crisis demands urgent attention

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Harare businessman loses US$1,5 million home

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zanu-PF MP says Bosso/Dembare match deliberately fixed as season opener

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Gold Mine vetting CCC supporters out

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot run for a third term or benefit from term limit extension'

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

How Nelson Chamisa betrayed Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Sikhala appeals conviction

7 hrs ago | 331 Views

Coltart distances self from Mafume's muddy games

8 hrs ago | 620 Views

Russia donates 25,000 metric tonne wheat to Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to emulate Namibia

8 hrs ago | 436 Views

Petition for Uebert Angel's arrest

8 hrs ago | 614 Views

Zimbabwe - Botswana passport requirements should go, says Masisi

8 hrs ago | 413 Views

Vandalised Gukurahundi plaque replaced

8 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zesa decommissions three thermal stations

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Trey Nyoni closing in on Liverpool debut

8 hrs ago | 417 Views

Motorist ploughs into pedestrians, kills two

8 hrs ago | 297 Views

Abortion pills sold like sweets on the streets of Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Sex-attack at funeral

8 hrs ago | 746 Views

Love rat' bricked for proposing married women

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

Married man pesters business client for sex

8 hrs ago | 485 Views

First Funeral Services fails to pay client ZWL$500 000 benefit

17 hrs ago | 611 Views

Sex starved rapist murdered by victim

19 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Man steals 42 beasts

19 hrs ago | 652 Views

THE RISE OF GENERAL CHIWENGA: Zimbabwe's vanguard to a prosperous future

23 Feb 2024 at 13:26hrs | 2777 Views

Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu reported to ZACC...amidst massive corruption allegations

23 Feb 2024 at 12:55hrs | 3021 Views

EXPOSED: Al Jazeera secret plot against ZANU PF unearthed

23 Feb 2024 at 12:26hrs | 2965 Views

WATCH: Matanga bemoans ZRP uniform, plans overhaul

22 Feb 2024 at 17:33hrs | 4390 Views

Biden calls Putin a 'crazy son of a b***h'

22 Feb 2024 at 16:23hrs | 1932 Views

Motsoaledi's personal vendetta against Zimbabweans dealt a severe blow

22 Feb 2024 at 16:00hrs | 2655 Views

Motsoaledi threatens to deport illegal immigrants

22 Feb 2024 at 15:59hrs | 1675 Views

Mliswa has no entitlement to any shares, says his uncle

22 Feb 2024 at 15:58hrs | 1426 Views

CCC Glen View-40's request for removal from remand rejected

22 Feb 2024 at 15:56hrs | 463 Views

Chinese miner fined for using Starlink broadband in Zimbabwe

22 Feb 2024 at 15:53hrs | 1055 Views

Chamisa MPs' Supreme Court appeal trashed

22 Feb 2024 at 15:45hrs | 948 Views

Man (77) kills self over goats

22 Feb 2024 at 11:53hrs | 1504 Views

BHA ventures in anti-drug campaign

22 Feb 2024 at 08:52hrs | 188 Views

PSL chairperson gives thumbs up to Rufaro Stadium

22 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 799 Views

Chivayo seek to bar investigations

22 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 3183 Views

Zimbabwe govt's ‘Zionist' approach to land evictions condemned

22 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 981 Views

Mutasa, Mliswa land fight deepens

22 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 3308 Views

Mugabe divides opinion from the grave

22 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 1524 Views

Mnangagwa dangles promises to restless youths

22 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 866 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of injustices

22 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 463 Views