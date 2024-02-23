Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gold Mine vetting CCC supporters out

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Cynthia Gold Mine in Shurugwi is vetting its workers and kicking out anyone found to have links with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, The Mirror has been told.

A board member of the mine, Peter Mashaya openly told The Mirror that the workers are being punished for voting CCC councillors from Makusha Suburb into office.

The Mine has 300 workers.

"I will say this openly, we are no longer entertaining any CCC activist at Cynthia Mine. People from the opposition should go and eat from their father not from our father because it won't be fair.

"We have been vetting people since last Thursday using our party cell registers and we are giving a card to every member vetted in. We are punishing them for betraying us when they voted for CCC councillors in Makusha.

"They should go and get a mine from those they voted for because we can't keep traitors at our mine. Operations will resume once vetting is complete," fumed Mashaya.

Source - The Mirror
More on: #Gold, #Mine, #CCC

