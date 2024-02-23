Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF MP says Bosso/Dembare match deliberately fixed as season opener

by Staff reporter
57 mins ago | Views
The Premier Soccer League says it deliberately fixed the 2024 season opener between Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium in a bid to defuse tensions between the two clubs.

League chiefs believe having the fixture later on in the season adds to unnecessary tensions, especially when both clubs are in contention for the league title.

In the last two seasons, the fixture erupted in an orgy of violence resulting in both clubs being fined and Highlanders vice captain Peter Muduhwa suspended for four matches. The two clubs forfeited a match each following hearings by the PSL disciplinary committee.

PSL chairman Farai Jere who is also a Murehwa West Member of Parliament [MP] under the Zanu-PF ticket said Highlanders and Dynamos were ruining the league for the other teams.

"That was a deliberate move. We want to raise the cost of having violence at Barbourfields every time Dynamos plays with Highlanders. If that happens, both teams will be fined heavily," Jere said.

"We wanted this match played early in the season because we cannot allow two clubs to be holding the entire league at ransom, to bring the whole league into disrepute. We want that match to be the first of the season, any problem that happens there serious fines will be issued.

"We want them to conscientise their fans that it's a game of football and we don't want any violence. We are very much interested in that match. For the first time, I'm positive that it's going to be a violence-free match at the end of the 90 minutes."

The season gets underway on Saturday when champions Ngezi Platinum play Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos in the Castle Challenge Cup.

The league proper kicks off on the weekend of March 2-3.

Source - ZimLive
