WATCH: Belarusian tractor 'embarrasses' Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
A tractor imported from Belarus failed to start at Mushagashe Youth Vocational Training Centre during the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day commemorations on Wednesday with President Emmerson Mnangagwa behind the wheel.

Mnangagwa, who donated the tractor, was behind the wheel when the vehicle failed to start, much to the embarrassment of his aides.

The tractor was reportedly received from Belarus.

Zimbabwe is said to be a dumping site for substandard products from Belarus whose President Aleksandr Lukashenko and several individuals are alleged to be the biggest benefactors of the murky deals between the two countries.

In 2022 Zimbabwe's honorary consul and Mnangagwa's close associate Alexander Zingman reportedly got a US$62 million deal to supply fire tenders to local authorities.




Source - online

