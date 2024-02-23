Dembare lash out at Khama Billiat

News / Local

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS vice-chairperson Vincent Chawonza is outraged over what he termed unprofessionalism by Khama Billiat's handlers after Yadah successfully snatched the former Warriors talisman transfer on Tuesday.The Harare giants, who had seen off competition from league rivals Manica Diamonds, Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum, Simba Bhora and Caps United believed a deal was pretty much over the line after weeks of protracted negotiations.But then, Yadah moved in swiftly to nick the 33-year-old from under the Harare giants' noses.Chiwonza claims they had agreed on a year's contract worth US$20 000 with Billiat's management team, a deal the two parties was set to sign yesterday on the player's arrival from his base in South Africa.However, Yadah finessed their contact with the player's camp through former Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare who brokered the deal and, to DeMbare's fury, Billiat completed the blockbuster move to the Miracle Boys on a one-year contract, in the biggest and most brutal transfer hijacks in local football.NewsDay Sport understands Billiat's first preference was the Glamour Boys, but his head was turned when Yadah paid his air ticket and offered in excess of US$50 000 per annum in salaries, in addition to US$20 000 signing on fees.The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star will also get a high-end vehicle and a fully furnished flat in one of Harare's affluent suburbs as part of the deal.In the wake of Billiat's U-turn, Chawonza tore into the player's management with the Harare businessman accusing them of misleading the former Warriors star into making bad career decisions.The outspoken administrator pointed to Billiat's unceremonious exit from Kaizer Chiefs as another good exhibit of his handlers' poor management skills.Billiat is managed by Godfrey "Vokal" Bakasa."People who are around him (Billiat) are ill-advising him. I think the blame goes to his managers, starting with the decision not to renew his stay at Kaizer Chiefs," Chawonza said."He wasn't supposed to leave Kaizer Chiefs in the first place. We tabled a similar offer as Yadah, but they were swift and gave him cash on Tuesday when he arrived."We had promised him US$10 000 this week on Thursday and the other US$10 000 next week. But Yadah gave him US$15 000 on the spot. With us, his salary was supposed to be US$3 000"I think he listens too much to the people who are around him, yet they are ill-advising him. As a player, he has made some decisions that I did not expect of him."But it all boils down to his management because they are not leading him well. He was the one who initiated talks with us during George Chigova's funeral. Then we initiated talks with our coach. Everything was on course until Tuesday," Chawonza added.While Dynamos were expecting Billiat to arrive in the country yesterday to finalise the deal, they were surprised when he touched down at the Harare International airport two days earlier, on Tuesday night.He was welcomed by Yadah officials led by the club's chief executive officer Admire Mango and chairman Everson Chatambudza before being whisked away in a convoy of top of the range cars into the city centre.Yadah is expected to unveil Billiat today.