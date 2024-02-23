Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zinara tightens screws on road contractors

by Staff reporter
21 secs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has tightened its screws on companies contracted by the government to rehabilitate national roads after some companies were blamed for substandard work.

The developments come after an outcry against private companies over shoddy work after some of the rehabilitated roads developed potholes within a few months.

Government rolled out the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) in 2021 after President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the country's roads a national disaster.

Under ERRP, the government is targeting to rehabilitate 10 000 kilometres of roads countrywide, but mainly urban and trunk roads.

However, there is concern over shoddy work by some contractors, with the government threatening to blacklist them.

Zinara chief executive officer Nkosinathi Ncube told the Zimbabwe Independent that the road administrator will not pay contractors that fail to meet the required standards and specifications.

"After a road authority has submitted its interim payment certificate (IPC), it invites a Zinara engineer to undertake thorough quality checks and confirm that the work was done according to the specifications laid out in the scope works," he said.

"If the work does not meet the required standards and specifications, Zinara does not pay. This model of monitoring and evaluation of projects will go a long way in improving the quality of road works being undertaken."

Ncube added that the parastatal has more technical capability to examine and approve road construction projects carried out by local authorities prior to the completion of drawdowns for payouts.

"Over the past year, we have increased

our technical capacity through the engagement of provincial engineers who play a critical monitoring evaluation and support role for road authorities throughout the country," Ncube said.

"They are equipped and qualified to inspect and certify road works undertaken by road authorities before drawdowns of disbursements are done."

The Zinara boss said the state-controlled parastatal is continually working with stakeholders to increase funding available for disbursement road authorities.

Zinara is continually working with various stakeholders to increase funding available for disbursement to road authorities.

However, Ncube also revealed that the organisation does not raise funds to build new roads.

According to him, the institution was also exploring ways to improve the value of disbursements to local authorities for them to deliver more efficiently on the ground.

He said they are also exploring disbursing value preserved disbursements in the form of fuel or even capital items such as machinery.

Zinara said the e-tolling project is currently underway whose tender process recently closed and we will soon be appointing a vendor.

"We are confident that our strategic agenda for the year is robust enough to help us to achieve our intended (goals)," Ncube said.

In January this year, our sister paper the Standard reported that the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is set to receive a ZW$12 billion windfall from Zinara for road rehabilitation.

According to latest council minutes, Zinara has indicated that the local authority's allocation for this year is ZW$12,1 billion, an amount which is, however, far below the ZW$117 billion the city requires for routine and periodic maintenance works.

"The city intend(s) to use 30% of the allocation, ZW$3 637 287 936,08 for routine maintenance and ZW$8 487 005 184,21 for periodic maintenance. The routine maintenance works would comprise of pothole patching, localised pavement reconstruction works, signage, road markings and street lighting repairs city wide, while periodic maintenance would include reconstruction works on Wellington road, Murchinson Road and Luveve 5 roads," the minutes read.

The council noted that priority roads needing urgent rehabilitation were 23,1km long and would cost an estimated US$20,6 million or ZW$117,3 billion using the central bank auction rate of US$1 to ZW$5 790, 0545 as of November 30 last year.

"Due to budgetary constraints, the city would have had the capacity to rehabilitate the top seven roads contained in the key priority roads table (10,8km) estimated to cost US$5 650,790.

"The source of funding would be Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme 2, council's own revenue stream and devolution funds," the minutes state.

Source - the independent
More on: #Zinara, #Road, #Screws

Comments


Must Read

Dembare lash out at Khama Billiat

45 secs ago | 0 Views

WATCH: Belarusian tractor 'embarrasses' Mnangagwa

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Shock as ZANU PF MPs demand incentives for Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

46 mins ago | 100 Views

Exquisite Cars Dealership owner, Victor speaks out

47 mins ago | 30 Views

Bulawayo water crisis demands urgent attention

59 mins ago | 28 Views

Harare businessman loses US$1,5 million home

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF MP says Bosso/Dembare match deliberately fixed as season opener

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Gold Mine vetting CCC supporters out

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Insiza struggles as lithium mining trucks leave road in ruins

1 hr ago | 35 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot run for a third term or benefit from term limit extension'

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

How Nelson Chamisa betrayed Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

Sikhala appeals conviction

7 hrs ago | 324 Views

Coltart distances self from Mafume's muddy games

7 hrs ago | 605 Views

Russia donates 25,000 metric tonne wheat to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to emulate Namibia

8 hrs ago | 425 Views

Petition for Uebert Angel's arrest

8 hrs ago | 605 Views

Zimbabwe - Botswana passport requirements should go, says Masisi

8 hrs ago | 402 Views

Vandalised Gukurahundi plaque replaced

8 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zesa decommissions three thermal stations

8 hrs ago | 127 Views

Trey Nyoni closing in on Liverpool debut

8 hrs ago | 412 Views

Motorist ploughs into pedestrians, kills two

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

Abortion pills sold like sweets on the streets of Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Sex-attack at funeral

8 hrs ago | 724 Views

Love rat' bricked for proposing married women

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Married man pesters business client for sex

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

First Funeral Services fails to pay client ZWL$500 000 benefit

17 hrs ago | 609 Views

Sex starved rapist murdered by victim

19 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Man steals 42 beasts

19 hrs ago | 649 Views

THE RISE OF GENERAL CHIWENGA: Zimbabwe's vanguard to a prosperous future

23 Feb 2024 at 13:26hrs | 2769 Views

Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu reported to ZACC...amidst massive corruption allegations

23 Feb 2024 at 12:55hrs | 2994 Views

EXPOSED: Al Jazeera secret plot against ZANU PF unearthed

23 Feb 2024 at 12:26hrs | 2957 Views

WATCH: Matanga bemoans ZRP uniform, plans overhaul

22 Feb 2024 at 17:33hrs | 4379 Views

Biden calls Putin a 'crazy son of a b***h'

22 Feb 2024 at 16:23hrs | 1929 Views

Motsoaledi's personal vendetta against Zimbabweans dealt a severe blow

22 Feb 2024 at 16:00hrs | 2653 Views

Motsoaledi threatens to deport illegal immigrants

22 Feb 2024 at 15:59hrs | 1675 Views

Mliswa has no entitlement to any shares, says his uncle

22 Feb 2024 at 15:58hrs | 1426 Views

CCC Glen View-40's request for removal from remand rejected

22 Feb 2024 at 15:56hrs | 463 Views

Chinese miner fined for using Starlink broadband in Zimbabwe

22 Feb 2024 at 15:53hrs | 1054 Views

Chamisa MPs' Supreme Court appeal trashed

22 Feb 2024 at 15:45hrs | 948 Views

Man (77) kills self over goats

22 Feb 2024 at 11:53hrs | 1503 Views

BHA ventures in anti-drug campaign

22 Feb 2024 at 08:52hrs | 188 Views

PSL chairperson gives thumbs up to Rufaro Stadium

22 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 799 Views

Chivayo seek to bar investigations

22 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 3182 Views

Zimbabwe govt's ‘Zionist' approach to land evictions condemned

22 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 981 Views

Mutasa, Mliswa land fight deepens

22 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 3306 Views

Mugabe divides opinion from the grave

22 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 1524 Views

Mnangagwa dangles promises to restless youths

22 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 866 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of injustices

22 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 463 Views

Copyright claims plague artists due to ignorance

22 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 174 Views