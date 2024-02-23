Dynamos, Highlanders condemns Zanu-PF MP over 'inflammatory' statement

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Dynamos and Highlanders have issued a joint statement this Friday, 23 February condemning remarks made by Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman, Farai Jere, which they described as "inflammatory".Speaking on the sidelines of the renewal of a sponsorship deal between the PSL and Delta Beverages in Harare on Thursday, 22 February, Jere said they deliberately fixed the match between Highlanders and Dynamos on the opening weekend of the 2024 season at Barbourfields Stadium to prevent the orgy of violence that has characterised the fixture in past seasons. Jere, who owns CAPS United, said:"We wanted this match played early in the season because we cannot allow two clubs to be holding the entire league at ransom, to bring the whole league into disrepute."Jere's remarks angered Dynamos and Highlanders executives who said the comments had the potential to damage the reputation and integrity of the two clubs. Reads the statement:"Dynamos FC and Highlanders FC jointly condemn the inflammatory remarks made by Premier League Chairman, Mr Farai Jere, regarding our clubs."His characterization of Highlanders and Dynamos as violent teams is not only reckless but also deeply concerning."Such allegations have the potential to damage the reputation and integrity of our esteemed clubs, as well as undermine the spirit of fair play in Zimbabwean football."We categorically reject Mr Jere's remarks and call for them to be unequivocally condemned. As pillars of the Zimbabwean football community, Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC have long stood for values of sportsmanship, integrity, and respect."We have worked tirelessly to promote these principles both on and off the field, and we will not allow baseless accusations to tarnish our hard-earned reputation."Furthermore, we express our disappointment with the utterances by Mr Jere that our match day one fixture was deliberately 'fixed', a decision that goes against the principles of fairness and equality that are the foundation of competitive sports."We urge the league authorities to reconsider this position and ensure that all fixtures are arranged transparently and impartially, per the spirit of fair play."In conclusion, Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC reaffirm our commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, sportsmanship, and respect in Zimbabwean football."We call upon all stakeholders to join us in condemning these accusations and promoting a culture of fairness, transparency, and mutual respect within the sport."