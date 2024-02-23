Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Dynamos, Highlanders condemns Zanu-PF MP over 'inflammatory' statement

by Staff reporter
55 secs ago | Views
Dynamos and Highlanders have issued a joint statement this Friday, 23 February condemning remarks made by Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman, Farai Jere, which they described as "inflammatory".

Speaking on the sidelines of the renewal of a sponsorship deal between the PSL and Delta Beverages in Harare on Thursday, 22 February, Jere said they deliberately fixed the match between Highlanders and Dynamos on the opening weekend of the 2024 season at Barbourfields Stadium to prevent the orgy of violence that has characterised the fixture in past seasons. Jere, who owns CAPS United, said:

"We wanted this match played early in the season because we cannot allow two clubs to be holding the entire league at ransom, to bring the whole league into disrepute."

Jere's remarks angered Dynamos and Highlanders executives who said the comments had the potential to damage the reputation and integrity of the two clubs. Reads the statement:

"Dynamos FC and Highlanders FC jointly condemn the inflammatory remarks made by Premier League Chairman, Mr Farai Jere, regarding our clubs.

"His characterization of Highlanders and Dynamos as violent teams is not only reckless but also deeply concerning.

"Such allegations have the potential to damage the reputation and integrity of our esteemed clubs, as well as undermine the spirit of fair play in Zimbabwean football.

"We categorically reject Mr Jere's remarks and call for them to be unequivocally condemned. As pillars of the Zimbabwean football community, Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC have long stood for values of sportsmanship, integrity, and respect.

"We have worked tirelessly to promote these principles both on and off the field, and we will not allow baseless accusations to tarnish our hard-earned reputation.

"Furthermore, we express our disappointment with the utterances by Mr Jere that our match day one fixture was deliberately 'fixed', a decision that goes against the principles of fairness and equality that are the foundation of competitive sports.

"We urge the league authorities to reconsider this position and ensure that all fixtures are arranged transparently and impartially, per the spirit of fair play.

"In conclusion, Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC reaffirm our commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, sportsmanship, and respect in Zimbabwean football.

"We call upon all stakeholders to join us in condemning these accusations and promoting a culture of fairness, transparency, and mutual respect within the sport."

Source - pindula
More on: #Dembare, #Bosso, #Zanu-PF

Comments


Must Read

Zinara tightens screws on road contractors

1 min ago | 0 Views

Dembare lash out at Khama Billiat

2 mins ago | 1 Views

WATCH: Belarusian tractor 'embarrasses' Mnangagwa

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Shock as ZANU PF MPs demand incentives for Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

47 mins ago | 101 Views

Exquisite Cars Dealership owner, Victor speaks out

48 mins ago | 30 Views

Bulawayo water crisis demands urgent attention

60 mins ago | 28 Views

Harare businessman loses US$1,5 million home

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zanu-PF MP says Bosso/Dembare match deliberately fixed as season opener

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Gold Mine vetting CCC supporters out

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Insiza struggles as lithium mining trucks leave road in ruins

1 hr ago | 35 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot run for a third term or benefit from term limit extension'

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

How Nelson Chamisa betrayed Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Sikhala appeals conviction

7 hrs ago | 324 Views

Coltart distances self from Mafume's muddy games

7 hrs ago | 605 Views

Russia donates 25,000 metric tonne wheat to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to emulate Namibia

8 hrs ago | 425 Views

Petition for Uebert Angel's arrest

8 hrs ago | 605 Views

Zimbabwe - Botswana passport requirements should go, says Masisi

8 hrs ago | 402 Views

Vandalised Gukurahundi plaque replaced

8 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zesa decommissions three thermal stations

8 hrs ago | 127 Views

Trey Nyoni closing in on Liverpool debut

8 hrs ago | 412 Views

Motorist ploughs into pedestrians, kills two

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

Abortion pills sold like sweets on the streets of Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Sex-attack at funeral

8 hrs ago | 725 Views

Love rat' bricked for proposing married women

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Married man pesters business client for sex

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

First Funeral Services fails to pay client ZWL$500 000 benefit

17 hrs ago | 609 Views

Sex starved rapist murdered by victim

19 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Man steals 42 beasts

19 hrs ago | 649 Views

THE RISE OF GENERAL CHIWENGA: Zimbabwe's vanguard to a prosperous future

23 Feb 2024 at 13:26hrs | 2769 Views

Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu reported to ZACC...amidst massive corruption allegations

23 Feb 2024 at 12:55hrs | 2995 Views

EXPOSED: Al Jazeera secret plot against ZANU PF unearthed

23 Feb 2024 at 12:26hrs | 2958 Views

WATCH: Matanga bemoans ZRP uniform, plans overhaul

22 Feb 2024 at 17:33hrs | 4379 Views

Biden calls Putin a 'crazy son of a b***h'

22 Feb 2024 at 16:23hrs | 1929 Views

Motsoaledi's personal vendetta against Zimbabweans dealt a severe blow

22 Feb 2024 at 16:00hrs | 2653 Views

Motsoaledi threatens to deport illegal immigrants

22 Feb 2024 at 15:59hrs | 1675 Views

Mliswa has no entitlement to any shares, says his uncle

22 Feb 2024 at 15:58hrs | 1426 Views

CCC Glen View-40's request for removal from remand rejected

22 Feb 2024 at 15:56hrs | 463 Views

Chinese miner fined for using Starlink broadband in Zimbabwe

22 Feb 2024 at 15:53hrs | 1054 Views

Chamisa MPs' Supreme Court appeal trashed

22 Feb 2024 at 15:45hrs | 948 Views

Man (77) kills self over goats

22 Feb 2024 at 11:53hrs | 1503 Views

BHA ventures in anti-drug campaign

22 Feb 2024 at 08:52hrs | 188 Views

PSL chairperson gives thumbs up to Rufaro Stadium

22 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 799 Views

Chivayo seek to bar investigations

22 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 3182 Views

Zimbabwe govt's ‘Zionist' approach to land evictions condemned

22 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 981 Views

Mutasa, Mliswa land fight deepens

22 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 3306 Views

Mugabe divides opinion from the grave

22 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 1524 Views

Mnangagwa dangles promises to restless youths

22 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 866 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of injustices

22 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 463 Views