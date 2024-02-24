Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare vice-chairman Chawonza fired

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
DYNAMOS vice-chairman Vincent Chawonza has been relieved of his duties.

A statement from the club said Chawonza brought the name of the club into disrepute by issuing media statements without the board's approval.

However, Zimpapers Sport has been told that this was because of a fallout between club board chairman Bernard Marriot and Chawonza over the proposed return of Richard Chihoro and Murape Murape.

Chawonza was opposed to the duo's return.

Source - hmetro
