Kombi crew block road, assault Honda Fit driver

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

THREE commuter omnibus conductors from Old Magwegwe high-density suburbs in Bulawayo have appeared in court facing a charge of assaulting a Honda Fit driver.Method Mlilo (31), Ayibongwe Mlilo (18), and Dilan Mpofu (24) were not asked to plead when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube.They were granted US$100 bail each and were further remanded.The Magistrate ordered them to reside at their given address until the finalization of the case and not to interfere with state witnesses.They were ordered to report to the nearest police station every fortnight on Fridays.The complainant in the matter is Silence Nyahanana.It is the state case that on February 3, at 9am at Eastview along an unnamed road in Mahatshula North, the three blocked Nyahanana's Honda fit vehicle using a Nissan caravan commuter omnibus.The court heard that the trio disembarked from their motor vehicle and started assaulting Nyahanana all over his body using a knobkerrie, hockey stick, golf stick and fists.Nyahanana reported the matter to the police leading to their arrest. The reasons for assaulting him were not yet revealed.