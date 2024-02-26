Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe moves to address investor concerns

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida) is working round the clock to operationalise a system for resolving investor complaints in line with international best practices.

The system is contained in the Zida (General Investments) regulations, Statutory Instrument 227 of 2023, which provide for the licensing procedure for general investment licences.

The regulations provide for both investor licensing and registration which are two separate processes. Investor registration is available to all existing investment projects established without the Zida investment licence, and this applies to investors who are not in a Special Economic Zone (Sez) or a public private partnership (IPP).

"The General Investments Regulations also provide an investor grievance response mechanism (IGRM), a mechanism for settling early-stage investor grievances before they escalate into full blown legal disputes," Zida said in its latest report.

"This innovative provision is in line with international best practices and is an effort to curb divestment in the country. The focus for Q1 (first quarter) of 2024 will be to fully operationalise the IGRM, developing standard operating procedures and automation.

"It is the agency's aspiration that by the end of the year, the processes for lodging a complaint under IGRM would be fully automated."

The agency will be working closely with the ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion on public private partnership (PPPs) guidelines.

These are envisaged to fully expand the PPP investment cycle from what is provided for in the fourth schedule of the Zida Act and ensure that the processes are in line with international best practice.

The government in November last year promulgated the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency Act [Chapter 14:38] Regulations for Sez and General Investments.

The Zida (Sez) Regulations, Statutory Instrument 226 of 2023 provide for the application procedure for Sez.

Applications for designation of land as Sez are now in terms of the regulations and the applicant must prove ownership of land by way of land title or a lease of not less than 25 years.

The regulations further provide for the developer, operator, and investor of any Sez. A developer is responsible for developing the Sez, by setting up the basic infrastructure and the operator manages the Sez once it is fully functional.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

American economist wants Professor Mthuli Ncube to resign

27 mins ago | 37 Views

Stadia crisis forces Zimbabwe PSL to delay 2024 season kick-off

30 mins ago | 11 Views

Cholera-causing bacteria found in Harare boreholes

31 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in security agents as factional wars escalate

32 mins ago | 64 Views

'900,000 Zimbabweans lack access to safe water'

33 mins ago | 6 Views

Mwonzora neglects 9-year-old son

33 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa third term bid, what does the law say?

34 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe's search for missing Australian tourist intensifies

35 mins ago | 17 Views

Stolen mobile phone exposes murder suspects

35 mins ago | 24 Views

Money-lending company loses US$700,000 to robbers

35 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe poised for major medical breakthrough

36 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe MPs urged to hold govt accountable

37 mins ago | 22 Views

Biti to be sentenced today

37 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fees

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Bulawayo water crisis worsens

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

John Nkomo's son loses 42 cattle

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets recruiting 5 000 teachers this year

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Tshabangu warns CCC rivals

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pan-Africanism is dead!

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

Ban all Elections in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 316 Views

'We want regime change!' clamoured Mt Pleasant 'fat cows'. They did not get it, punishment for decades of navel-gazing

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Once, rather vote for monkeys just to be rid of Zanu PF; now monkeys rather than imploding CCC

7 hrs ago | 176 Views

Spin and Win: The Ultimate Online Roulette Strategy Guide

8 hrs ago | 16 Views

Heat's double champ claims Adebayo tops Davis in defense

8 hrs ago | 26 Views

Man threatens to kill Zimbabwe President

10 hrs ago | 857 Views

Suspects drop US$5 000 at robbery scene

10 hrs ago | 480 Views

Teenager caught raping a minor in the bush

13 hrs ago | 919 Views

Shock as Charamba sings rare praises for Jonathan Moyo

14 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Exploring the new mines and taxation law

15 hrs ago | 222 Views

Benson Matinyarare a threat to national security

17 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Edd Branson moves to promote investment and trade in Tanzania

17 hrs ago | 356 Views

Herd boy commits suicide amid stock theft allegations

18 hrs ago | 1017 Views

SA man arrested while driving stolen Ford Ranger to Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 2125 Views

CCC heading for split in Chamisa's absence

18 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Biti convicted of assault

18 hrs ago | 1328 Views

2 more die from Karoi fuel explosion

18 hrs ago | 622 Views

Bank employees fingered in Chinese national's externalization scam

19 hrs ago | 936 Views

Tshabangu dismisses Chamisa faction suspension

19 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Man (64) ambushed and robbed

20 hrs ago | 667 Views

Boy (3) drowns while father relieves himself in bushes

20 hrs ago | 624 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen earns first medal with Liverpool

21 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Kuda Mahachi joins Manica Diamonds

21 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwe wants lithium miners to plan new capacity

26 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 405 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

26 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 2459 Views

Zipra celebrates Mutsvangwa sacking

26 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 1439 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction suspends Tshabangu

26 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 2662 Views

Starlink has not applied for operating licence in Zimbabwe

26 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 500 Views

Zimbabwean doctor honoured in the UK

26 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 943 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to vacate farm

26 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 1422 Views