Mwonzora neglects 9-year-old son

News / Local

by Staff reporter

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora was yesterday accused of neglecting his nine-year-old son with his ex-lover Getrude Chuma.Chuma revealed this before Harare magistrate Meenal Narotam where she demanded that the opposition party leader should pay US$1 500 monthly for the upkeep of their son.She said Mwonzora could afford the amount claiming that apart from being a political party president, he had a farm in Nyanga and was a director at a law firm and practised as a lawyer.Chuma also revealed that Mwonzora persisted that the minor be enrolled at a private school despite failing to pay school fees in full.The court also heard that Mwonzora has since blocked Chuma from calling.Narotam granted Chuma her application in Mwonzora's absence ordering the politician to pay US$500 monthly as maintenance.Mwonzora was also ordered to pay his son's school fees in full.