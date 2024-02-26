Stadia crisis forces Zimbabwe PSL to delay 2024 season kick-off

News / Local

The Premier Soccer League has rescheduled the start of the 2024 league season to March 9th.Initially planned for March 2nd, the commencement of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has been postponed due to the ongoing stadium crisis in the country."All stakeholders are hereby informed that the 2024 Castle Lager PSL Championship will begin on March 9th, 2024. This decision is necessary to ensure that we have safe, secure, and suitable venues for hosting Castle Lager PSL matches. We anticipate a competitive and thrilling 2024 season," stated the PSL in a press release issued on Monday.The stadium crisis has been a persistent issue in the top-flight league. Last year, the league was forced to pause to allow for renovations at several match venues across the country.Presently, only Magaya's The Heart Stadium in Harare is ready for league matches, with hopes resting on the completion of renovations at Rufaro Stadium to provide an additional venue.The National Sports Stadium, which was the primary venue for Harare teams last season, is closed for renovations. The government aims to have it ready for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers match for the Warriors in June.In Mutare, Manica Diamonds may need to utilize Gibbo Stadium in Triangle as renovations at Sakubva Stadium are ongoing.This leaves Ngezi Platinum Stars' Baobab Stadium, FC Platinum's Mandava Stadium, Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, and Hwange's Colliery Stadium as the only venues currently prepared for league matches.