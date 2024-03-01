WATCH: Egodini Taxi Rank - The Heartbeat of Bulawayo

News / Local

by Mncedisi Nyathi

Bulawayo, the second-largest city in Zimbabwe, is a vibrant metropolis with a very rich cultural and historical heritage. At the heart of this bustling city lies the iconic Egodini Taxi Rank, formerly known as Basch Street Terminus. After eight years of closure, the taxi rank has reopened, marking an important milestone in the city's redevelopment efforts.Watch the video below to see what the newly renovated taxi rank looks like today.