Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

New curriculum divides teachers

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE proposed Heritage-Based Education 2024-30 Curriculum has divided teachers with some expressing scepticism, while raising concern on history of the country being made a compulsory subject.

The Heritage-Based Education 2024-30 Curriculum Framework is expected to embrace history as a basis for learning and infusing technology, and shall be implemented from ECD up to secondary school level.

National shrines and cultural heritage sites will be included throughout the curriculum, and the national pledge will be accorded special emphasis in order to entrench patriotism, loyalty and respect to learners.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe President Obert Masaraure said the current history being taught in schools is flawed.

"We, however, take exception to the issue of emphasising the learning of a flawed history of Zimbabwe. The current history was written to simply praise those who assumed power in 1980. The true history of Zimbabwe, including the important roles of Zapu, Ndabaningi Sithole and all liberation war heroes should be taught," said Masaraure.

"The missteps of the ruling party and violations of human rights post-independence, including Gukurahundi, must be taught in our schools. The heroic sacrifices of people like Morgan Tsvangirayi towards producing the current Constitution must be part of the taught history. History should not be a eulogy of Zanu PF, but a detailed account of our past to inform the future endeavours."

Masaraure said the proposed new curriculum was promising because it has been presented in all the right words, ... however, they remain sceptical of the government's ability to deliver the promises in the blueprint.

"We will, however, not celebrate these promises, the preamble of the 2015 to 2022 was also couched in the right terms, but the detailed blueprint was a direct opposite.

"Funding of these good intentions is also important. The Treasury has shown a stinking austerity attitude which is not in line with realising these big promises."

Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta) spokesperson Goodwill Taderera said the proposed curriculum was an upgrade from the Continuous Assessment Learning Activity (CALA) programme.

"As Zimta we submitted a paper to the Education minister to the effect that almost everything had to be revised, particularly the CALA which was hovering around 30% and the number of learning areas which we thought needed to be reduced," he said.

"We are yet to study the proposed new curriculum, but it is a welcome development. We hear that they have now made it a Heritage-Based curriculum and that they have reduced from the primary sector about 11 subjects to 6 and that from the secondary 7 to 5 and we think this is a welcome development."

Educators Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Tapedza Zhou said the proposed new curriculum is still sketchy and raises more questions than answers. "Does the New Heritage-based curriculum differ from the previous one which was competence-based, what are the areas of continuity and change? How does the minister intend to overcome the resource question given that the previous curriculum was paralysed due to failure to address this question?" he queried.

"One critical error made, therefore, is to rely on local resources in bankrolling the New Curriculum despite the bankruptcy of the teachers, learners and parents.

"Another Concern is to have both teachers and learners being forced to endure a huge curriculum shift each time an education minister is changed," he added.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's zealots disrupts funeral

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services recruiting

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe seeks to control Gukurahundi genocide coverage process

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

United States sanctions on Zimbabwe: who is off the list, who is on?

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chamisa calls for education overhaul

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

US punishes Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Shona-speaking youths invade Insiza, abuse locals

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Sasha Madhuve dishes perfumes on stage

8 hrs ago | 347 Views

Concession sugarcane assailants in court

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Radio Zimbabwe's Macamarada tops the game

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mnangagwa engages Hichilema

18 hrs ago | 3136 Views

Zimbabwe going nowhere with delusional leaders

18 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Ex-Indian soldiers in murky deals

18 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Barbara Rwodzi quizzed over inconsistent statements

18 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO saga takes new twist

18 hrs ago | 2199 Views

'Zimbabwe chiefs now marriage officers'

18 hrs ago | 951 Views

Sikhala launches new movement

18 hrs ago | 2982 Views

Delayed payments rile civil servants

18 hrs ago | 780 Views

Farmers, lithium miner clash

18 hrs ago | 377 Views

Senior magistrate in dock over grocery bribe

18 hrs ago | 682 Views

Luxury estate to launch in May

18 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mnangagwa orders probe into villagers' evictions

18 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zimbabwe gas, oil discovery changes energy game

18 hrs ago | 401 Views

US makes piecemeal adjustments to Zimbabwe sanctions

18 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zimbabwe's digital title deeds on the cards

18 hrs ago | 182 Views

4 VID Depot officers face probe

18 hrs ago | 526 Views

South African man fined for carrying bullets in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 391 Views

New Dynamos goalkeeper not guaranteed jersey

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zanu-PF in cell verification exercise

18 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa engages regional peers over drought

18 hrs ago | 106 Views

Matinyarare's 'Innscor has destroyed the taste of Zim food' comments cause consternation

04 Mar 2024 at 21:20hrs | 819 Views

South African arrested over bomb threat at Zimbabwe airports

04 Mar 2024 at 21:11hrs | 1265 Views

Welshman Ncube camp daydreaming

04 Mar 2024 at 20:19hrs | 2009 Views

Zimpapers makes editorial changes

04 Mar 2024 at 19:46hrs | 398 Views

Kaindu has some unfinished business at Highlanders

04 Mar 2024 at 19:36hrs | 224 Views

Bosso announce gate charges for Dembare tie

04 Mar 2024 at 19:02hrs | 439 Views

Mnangagwa plots divisive constitutional coup

04 Mar 2024 at 18:43hrs | 954 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO says she was ousted after Muswere made advances towards her

04 Mar 2024 at 18:35hrs | 650 Views

Biden announces end of US sanctions regime on Zimbabwe

04 Mar 2024 at 18:35hrs | 1479 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO claims Muswere targeted her after she turned down his 'advances'

04 Mar 2024 at 18:34hrs | 324 Views

Mnangagwa picks Monica Mavhunga as new war veterans minister

04 Mar 2024 at 18:34hrs | 515 Views

Zimbabwe says man who sent out airport bomb warning on e-mail arrested

04 Mar 2024 at 18:34hrs | 747 Views

US issues fresh sanctions on Mnangagwa and 8 others, terminates 2003 curbs

04 Mar 2024 at 18:33hrs | 462 Views

Create Inclusive Content with the Leading PDF Converters

04 Mar 2024 at 16:24hrs | 71 Views

The impact of strikes on air travel insurance claims

04 Mar 2024 at 14:20hrs | 109 Views

Chamisa breaks silence on his game plan

04 Mar 2024 at 04:45hrs | 6616 Views

Hit and miss for Bosso

04 Mar 2024 at 04:45hrs | 1144 Views

Uneca tells Zimbabwe to work on debt

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 439 Views

Zimbabwe army captain, 3 cops up for US$60,000 heist

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 3138 Views