Chamisa calls for education overhaul

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has urged for a comprehensive overhaul of Zimbabwe's education system, citing its failure to keep pace with technological advancements. Chamisa emphasized the need for Zimbabwe to become a global hub for business, technology, and education, envisioning a transformation over the next three decades. He identified blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and biotechnology as key areas for revolution in the coming decade.

Addressing the rapid evolution of technologies such as AI, quantum computing, and the metaverse, Chamisa stressed the importance of readiness to utilize emerging technologies for improved governance, emphasizing trustworthiness, inclusivity, safety, resilience, and sustainability.

Chamisa proposed a fundamental restructuring of the education system to prioritize entrepreneurship skills over traditional employment-oriented education. He advocated for teaching leadership and citizenship from early education through tertiary levels, aiming to foster a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation. Chamisa criticized the current system for its focus on producing workers rather than employers and entrepreneurs, advocating for a curriculum that balances academic and vocational education.

Zimbabwe's educational system has faced criticism for its perceived inadequacy in preparing students for the modern industrialized world. The introduction of Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education was met with opposition from parents and teachers, leading to its replacement with a heritage-based curriculum. However, Chamisa criticized the lack of stakeholder consultation in implementing the new curriculum, likening it to its unsuccessful predecessor, CALA.

Source - newzimbabwe

