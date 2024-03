United States sanctions on Zimbabwe: who is off the list, who is on?

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The United States on Monday sanctioned Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and other government officials for their alleged involvement in corruption and human rights abuses.The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on three entities and nine people, including the Mnangagwas, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and retired Brig. Gen. Walter Tapfumaneyi, the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Organisation.Mnangagwa is accused of protecting gold and diamond smugglers who operate in Zimbabwe, directing government officials to facilitate the sale of gold and diamonds in illicit markets and taking bribes in exchange for his services, among other offenses.President Joe Biden also signed an executive order that terminates Zimbabwe's national emergency and revokes Zimbabwe-specific sanctions. Now, the administration is using a Trump-era executive order that implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act as its authority to issue the sanctions.Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said the changes to Zimbabwe's sanctions regime "are intended to make clear what has always been true: our sanctions are not intended to target the people of Zimbabwe.""Today we are refocusing our sanctions on clear and specific targets: President Mnangagwa's criminal network of government officials and businesspeople who are most responsible for corruption or human rights abuse against the people of Zimbabwe."Here is who has been added to the sanctions list, and those whose names have been removed:SPECIALLY DESIGNATED NATIONALS LIST UPDATEThe following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List:MNANGAGWA, Auxillia, Zimbabwe; DOB 21 Mar 1963; POB Mazowe, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; Gender Female; Passport ED000003 (Zimbabwe) expires 27 Feb 2032; National ID No. 63545988X15 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [GLOMAG].TAPFUMANEYI, Asher Walter, 568 Eagles Place, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 19 Nov 1959; POB Wedza, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; Gender Male; Passport AD007230 (Zimbabwe); National ID No. 63453849Z80 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [GLOMAG].The following deletions have been made to OFAC's SDN List:MUGABE, Robert Gabriel; DOB 21 Feb 1924; Passport AD002119 (Zimbabwe); President of the Republic of Zimbabwe (individual) [ZIMBABWE].CHARAMBA, George; DOB 04 Apr 1963; Passport AD001255 (Zimbabwe); Permanent Secretary, Zimbabwean Ministry of Information and Publicity (individual) [ZIMBABWE].CHARUMBIRA, Fortune Zefanaya; DOB 10 Jun 1962; Member of Parliament & Central Committee Member (individual) [ZIMBABWE].CHIHURI, Augustine; DOB 10 Mar 1953; Passport AD000206 (Zimbabwe); Police Commissioner (individual) [ZIMBABWE].CHINAMASA, Patrick, 6B Honeybear Lane, Borrowdale, Zimbabwe; DOB 25 Jan 1947; Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs (individual) [ZIMBABWE].CHIWEWE, Willard, Private Bag 7713, Causeway, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 19 Mar 1949; Masvingo Provincial Governor (individual) [ZIMBABWE].KASUKUWERE, Savior, 78 Enterprise Road, Chisipite, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 23 Oct 1970; Deputy Minister for Youth Development and Employment Creation & Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MADE, Joseph Mtakwese; DOB 21 Nov 1954; Passport AN000144 (Zimbabwe); Minister of Agriculture (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MADZONGWE, Edna; DOB 11 Jul 1945; Deputy Speaker of Parliament (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MALINGA, Joshua; DOB 28 Apr 1944; Deputy Secretary for Disabled and Disadvantaged (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MASUKU, Angeline; DOB 14 Oct 1936; Matebeleland South Provincial Governor & Politburo Secretary for Gender and Culture (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MOHADI, Kembo Campbell Dugishi; DOB 15 Nov 1949; Minister of Home Affairs (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MOYO, Jonathan Nathaniel; DOB 12 Jan 1957; Passport AD000432 (Zimbabwe); Member of Parliament for Tsholotsho & Former Minister of Information and Publicity (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MPOFU, Obert Moses; DOB 12 Oct 1951; Passport ZD001549 (Zimbabwe); Deputy Secretary for National Security (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MUGABE, Grace; DOB 23 Jul 1965; Passport AD001159 (Zimbabwe); Spouse of Robert Mugabe (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MUJURU, Joyce Teurai Ropa; DOB 15 Apr 1955; Second Vice President (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MUMBENGEGWI, Samuel Simbarashe Simbanenduku, 22 Stour Road, Vainona, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 20 Jul 1945; Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MUSHOHWE, Christopher Chindoti; DOB 06 Feb 1954; Minister of Transport and Communications (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MUTASA, Didymus Noel Edwin; DOB 27 Jul 1935; Minister of State for National Security (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MUZENDA, Tsitsi; DOB 22 Aug 1922; Politburo Senior Committee Member (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MUZONZINI, Elisha; DOB 24 Jun 1957; Passport AD000648 (Zimbabwe); Former Director of the Central Intelligence Organization (individual) [ZIMBABWE].NCUBE, Abedinico; DOB 13 Mar 1954; Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare (individual) [ZIMBABWE].NHEMA, Chenayaimoyo Dunstan Francis, 3 Farthinghill Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 17 Apr 1959; Passport AD000966 (Zimbabwe); Minister of Environment and Tourism (individual) [ZIMBABWE].PARIRENYATWA, David Pagwese, P.O. Box 66222, Kopje, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 02 Aug 1950; Passport AD000899 (Zimbabwe); Minister of Health and Child Welfare (individual) [ZIMBABWE].SEKERAMAYI, Sidney Tigere, 31 Honey Bear Lane, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 30 Mar 1944; Minister of Defense (individual) [ZIMBABWE].LITTLE CONNEMARA 1 FARM, Nyanga, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].LOT 3A OF DETE VALLEY FARM, Lupane, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].M & S SYNDICATE (PVT) LTD. (a.k.a. M AND S SYNDICATE (PVT) LTD.), First Floor, Victory House, 88 Robert Mugabe Road, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box 1275, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].M AND S SYNDICATE (PVT) LTD. (a.k.a. M & S SYNDICATE (PVT) LTD.), First Floor, Victory House, 88 Robert Mugabe Road, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box 1275, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].PATTERSON FARM, Mazowe, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].ZIMBABWE DEFENCE INDUSTRIES (PVT) LTD., 10th Floor, Trustee House, 55 Samora Machel Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box 6597, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].ALLAN GRANGE FARM, Chegutu, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].AUCHENBURG FARM, Nyamandlovu, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].BAMBOO CREEK FARM, Shamva, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].BOURNE FARM, Chegutu, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].COLD COMFORT FARM TRUST CO-OPERATIVE, 7 Cowie Road, Tynwald, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box 6996, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].CORBURN 13 FARM, Chegutu, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].EIRIN FARM, Marondera, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].EYRIE FARM, Mashvingo, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].FOUNTAIN FARM, Insiza, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].HARMONY FARM, Mazowe, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].LOCHINVAR FARM, Mashvingo, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].LOTHAIN FARM, Gutu, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].MARONDERA MAPLE LEAF FARM, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].OLDHAM FARM, Chegutu, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].PIMENTO FARM, Mashonaland, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].R/E OF AUDREY FARM, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].SPRING SP FARM, Mashvingo, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].ULVA FARM, Marondera, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].UMGUZA BLOCK FARM, Umguza, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].CHIWESHE, George; DOB 04 Jun 1953; Chairman of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MATSHALAGA, Obert; DOB 21 Apr 1951; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MATHEMA, Cain; DOB 28 Jan 1948; Bulawayo Provincial Governor (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MATIBIRI, Innocent Tonderai; DOB 09 Oct 1968; Deputy Police Commissioner (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MATONGA, Bright; DOB circa 1969; Deputy Minister of Information and Publicity (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MUTINHIRI, Ambrose; DOB 22 Feb 1944; Passport AD000969 (Zimbabwe); Minister of Youth Development and Employment Creation (individual) [ZIMBABWE].NDLOVU, Richard; DOB 26 Jun 1942; Politburo Deputy Commissariat (individual) [ZIMBABWE].NYAMBUYA, Michael Rueben; DOB 23 Jul 1955; Passport AN045019 (Zimbabwe); Minister of Energy and Power Development (individual) [ZIMBABWE].SHAMU, Webster Kotiwani, 1 Uplands Close, Highlands, Zimbabwe; DOB 06 Jun 1945; Passport AN203141 (Zimbabwe) expires 15 Jan 2011; Minister of Policy Implementation (individual) [ZIMBABWE].ZHUWAO, Patrick; DOB 23 May 1967; Deputy Minister of Science and Technology (individual) [ZIMBABWE].CHINAMASA, Monica, 6B Honeybear Lane, Borrowdale, Zimbabwe; DOB circa 1950; Spouse of Patrick Chinamasa (individual) [ZIMBABWE].GONO, Gideon; DOB 29 Nov 1959; Passport AD000854 (Zimbabwe); Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (individual) [ZIMBABWE].ZHUWAO, Beauty Lily; DOB 10 Jan 1965; Passport AN353466 (Zimbabwe); Spouse of Patrick Zhuwao (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MUCHINGURI, Natasha, 2 Tender Road, Highlands, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB circa 1994; Child of Oppah Muchinguri (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MUCHINGURI, Tanya, 2 Tender Road, Highlands, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB circa 1989; Child of Oppah Muchinguri (individual) [ZIMBABWE].SEKERAMAYI, Tsitsi Chihuri, 31 Honey Bear Lane, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB circa 1944; Spouse of Sydney Sekeramayi (individual) [ZIMBABWE].JONGWE PRINTING AND PUBLISHING COMPANY (a.k.a. JONGWE PRINTING & PUBLISHING COMPANY (PVT) LTD; a.k.a. JONGWE PRINTING AND PUBLISHING CO; a.k.a. JONGWE PRINTING AND PUBLISHING COMPANY (PVT) LTD), 14 Austin Road, Coventry Road, Workington, Harare, Zimbabwe; Po Box 5988, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].JONGWE PRINTING AND PUBLISHING CO (a.k.a. JONGWE PRINTING & PUBLISHING COMPANY (PVT) LTD; a.k.a. JONGWE PRINTING AND PUBLISHING COMPANY; a.k.a. JONGWE PRINTING AND PUBLISHING COMPANY (PVT) LTD), 14 Austin Road, Coventry Road, Workington, Harare, Zimbabwe; Po Box 5988, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].JONGWE PRINTING & PUBLISHING COMPANY (PVT) LTD (a.k.a. JONGWE PRINTING AND PUBLISHING CO; a.k.a. JONGWE PRINTING AND PUBLISHING COMPANY; a.k.a. JONGWE PRINTING AND PUBLISHING COMPANY (PVT) LTD), 14 Austin Road, Coventry Road, Workington, Harare, Zimbabwe; Po Box 5988, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].JONGWE PRINTING AND PUBLISHING COMPANY (PVT) LTD (a.k.a. JONGWE PRINTING & PUBLISHING COMPANY (PVT) LTD; a.k.a. JONGWE PRINTING AND PUBLISHING CO; a.k.a. JONGWE PRINTING AND PUBLISHING COMPANY), 14 Austin Road, Coventry Road, Workington, Harare, Zimbabwe; Po Box 5988, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].ZIDCO HOLDINGS (a.k.a. ZIDCO HOLDINGS (PVT) LTD), 88 Robert Mugabe Road, Harare, Zimbabwe; Po Box 1275, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].ZIDCO HOLDINGS (PVT) LTD (a.k.a. ZIDCO HOLDINGS), 88 Robert Mugabe Road, Harare, Zimbabwe; Po Box 1275, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].MUGABE, Leo (a.k.a. "CDE MUGABE"), 72 Green Groove Drive, Greendale, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 28 Feb 1957; alt. DOB 28 Aug 1962; MP for Makonde; Nephew of Robert MUGABE (individual) [ZIMBABWE]."CDE MUGABE" (a.k.a. MUGABE, Leo), 72 Green Groove Drive, Greendale, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 28 Feb 1957; alt. DOB 28 Aug 1962; MP for Makonde; Nephew of Robert MUGABE (individual) [ZIMBABWE].OSLEG (a.k.a. OPERATION SOVEREIGN LEGITIMACY; a.k.a. OSLEG (PVT.) LTD.; a.k.a. OSLEG ENTERPRISES; a.k.a. OSLEG MINES; a.k.a. OSLEG MINING AND EXPLORATION; a.k.a. OSLEG VENTURES), Lonhoro House, Union Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].OPERATION SOVEREIGN LEGITIMACY (a.k.a. OSLEG; a.k.a. OSLEG (PVT.) LTD.; a.k.a. OSLEG ENTERPRISES; a.k.a. OSLEG MINES; a.k.a. OSLEG MINING AND EXPLORATION; a.k.a. OSLEG VENTURES), Lonhoro House, Union Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].OSLEG ENTERPRISES (a.k.a. OPERATION SOVEREIGN LEGITIMACY; a.k.a. OSLEG; a.k.a. OSLEG (PVT.) LTD.; a.k.a. OSLEG MINES; a.k.a. OSLEG MINING AND EXPLORATION; a.k.a. OSLEG VENTURES), Lonhoro House, Union Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].OSLEG VENTURES (a.k.a. OPERATION SOVEREIGN LEGITIMACY; a.k.a. OSLEG; a.k.a. OSLEG (PVT.) LTD.; a.k.a. OSLEG ENTERPRISES; a.k.a. OSLEG MINES; a.k.a. OSLEG MINING AND EXPLORATION), Lonhoro House, Union Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].OSLEG MINING AND EXPLORATION (a.k.a. OPERATION SOVEREIGN LEGITIMACY; a.k.a. OSLEG; a.k.a. OSLEG (PVT.) LTD.; a.k.a. OSLEG ENTERPRISES; a.k.a. OSLEG MINES; a.k.a. OSLEG VENTURES), Lonhoro House, Union Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].OSLEG MINES (a.k.a. OPERATION SOVEREIGN LEGITIMACY; a.k.a. OSLEG; a.k.a. OSLEG (PVT.) LTD.; a.k.a. OSLEG ENTERPRISES; a.k.a. OSLEG MINING AND EXPLORATION; a.k.a. OSLEG VENTURES), Lonhoro House, Union Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].OSLEG (PVT.) LTD. (a.k.a. OPERATION SOVEREIGN LEGITIMACY; a.k.a. OSLEG; a.k.a. OSLEG ENTERPRISES; a.k.a. OSLEG MINES; a.k.a. OSLEG MINING AND EXPLORATION; a.k.a. OSLEG VENTURES), Lonhoro House, Union Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].COMOIL (PVT) LTD, 2nd Floor, Travel Plaza, 29 Mazoe St., Box CY2234, Causeway, Harare, Zimbabwe; Block D, Emerald Hill Office P, Emerald Park, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].DIVINE HOMES (a.k.a. DIVINE HOMES (PVT) LTD), 31 Kensington, Highlands, Harare, Zimbabwe; Shop # 6, Hillside Shopping Center, Harare, Zimbabwe; 12 Meredith Drive, Eastlea, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].DIVINE HOMES (PVT) LTD (a.k.a. DIVINE HOMES), 31 Kensington, Highlands, Harare, Zimbabwe; Shop # 6, Hillside Shopping Center, Harare, Zimbabwe; 12 Meredith Drive, Eastlea, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].FAMBA SAFARIS, 4 Wayhill Lane, Umwisdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box CH273, Chisipite, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].KECHIK, Mahmood Awang, Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital, 1, Jalan Mamanda 9, Selangor Darul Ehsan 68000, Malaysia; DOB 22 Aug 1954; nationality Malaysia; citizen Malaysia; Dr. (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MINERALS MARKETING CORPORATION OF ZIMBABWE (a.k.a. MMCZ), 90 Mutare Road, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box 2628, Harare, Zimbabwe; Phone No. 263-4-486946; Fax No. 263-4-487261 [ZIMBABWE].MMCZ (a.k.a. MINERALS MARKETING CORPORATION OF ZIMBABWE), 90 Mutare Road, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box 2628, Harare, Zimbabwe; Phone No. 263-4-486946; Fax No. 263-4-487261 [ZIMBABWE].ZIMBABWE MINING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (a.k.a. ZIMBABWE MINING DEVELOPMENT CORP.; a.k.a. ZMDC), MMCZ Building, 90 Mutare Rd., Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box 4101, Harare, Zimbabwe; Phone No. 263-4-487014; Fax No. 263-4-487022 [ZIMBABWE].ZIMBABWE MINING DEVELOPMENT CORP. (a.k.a. ZIMBABWE MINING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION; a.k.a. ZMDC), MMCZ Building, 90 Mutare Rd., Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box 4101, Harare, Zimbabwe; Phone No. 263-4-487014; Fax No. 263-4-487022 [ZIMBABWE].ZMDC (a.k.a. ZIMBABWE MINING DEVELOPMENT CORP.; a.k.a. ZIMBABWE MINING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION), MMCZ Building, 90 Mutare Rd., Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box 4101, Harare, Zimbabwe; Phone No. 263-4-487014; Fax No. 263-4-487022 [ZIMBABWE].ZIMBABWE IRON AND STEEL COMPANY (a.k.a. ZISCO; a.k.a. ZISCOSTEEL), Private Bag 2, Redcliff Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe; Phone No. 263-55-62401; Fax No. 263-55-68666 [ZIMBABWE].ZISCOSTEEL (a.k.a. ZIMBABWE IRON AND STEEL COMPANY; a.k.a. ZISCO), Private Bag 2, Redcliff Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe; Phone No. 263-55-62401; Fax No. 263-55-68666 [ZIMBABWE].ZISCO (a.k.a. ZIMBABWE IRON AND STEEL COMPANY; a.k.a. ZISCOSTEEL), Private Bag 2, Redcliff Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe; Phone No. 263-55-62401; Fax No. 263-55-68666 [ZIMBABWE].TOMANA, Johannes, Office of Attorney General, Private Bag 7714, Causeway, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 09 Sep 1967; National ID No. 50-036322F 50 (Zimbabwe); Attorney General (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MARANGE RESOURCES (PRIVATE) LIMITED (f.k.a. BLOCK WOOD MINING; a.k.a. MARANGE RESOURCES; a.k.a. MARANGE RESOURCES LTD), MMCZ Building, 90 Mutare Road, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box 4101, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].MARANGE RESOURCES (f.k.a. BLOCK WOOD MINING; a.k.a. MARANGE RESOURCES (PRIVATE) LIMITED; a.k.a. MARANGE RESOURCES LTD), MMCZ Building, 90 Mutare Road, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box 4101, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].MARANGE RESOURCES LTD (f.k.a. BLOCK WOOD MINING; a.k.a. MARANGE RESOURCES; a.k.a. MARANGE RESOURCES (PRIVATE) LIMITED), MMCZ Building, 90 Mutare Road, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box 4101, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].BLOCK WOOD MINING (a.k.a. MARANGE RESOURCES; a.k.a. MARANGE RESOURCES (PRIVATE) LIMITED; a.k.a. MARANGE RESOURCES LTD), MMCZ Building, 90 Mutare Road, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box 4101, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].MBADA DIAMONDS (PRIVATE) LIMITED (a.k.a. CONDURANGO; a.k.a. CONDURANGO INVESTMENTS PVT LTD; a.k.a. MBADA; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMOND MINING; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMONDS), New Office Park, Block C, Sam Levy's Village, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box CY1342, Causeway, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].MBADA DIAMOND MINING (a.k.a. CONDURANGO; a.k.a. CONDURANGO INVESTMENTS PVT LTD; a.k.a. MBADA; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMONDS; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMONDS (PRIVATE) LIMITED), New Office Park, Block C, Sam Levy's Village, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box CY1342, Causeway, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].MBADA DIAMONDS (a.k.a. CONDURANGO; a.k.a. CONDURANGO INVESTMENTS PVT LTD; a.k.a. MBADA; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMOND MINING; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMONDS (PRIVATE) LIMITED), New Office Park, Block C, Sam Levy's Village, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box CY1342, Causeway, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].MBADA (a.k.a. CONDURANGO; a.k.a. CONDURANGO INVESTMENTS PVT LTD; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMOND MINING; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMONDS; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMONDS (PRIVATE) LIMITED), New Office Park, Block C, Sam Levy's Village, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box CY1342, Causeway, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].CONDURANGO INVESTMENTS PVT LTD (a.k.a. CONDURANGO; a.k.a. MBADA; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMOND MINING; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMONDS; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMONDS (PRIVATE) LIMITED), New Office Park, Block C, Sam Levy's Village, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box CY1342, Causeway, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].CONDURANGO (a.k.a. CONDURANGO INVESTMENTS PVT LTD; a.k.a. MBADA; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMOND MINING; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMONDS; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMONDS (PRIVATE) LIMITED), New Office Park, Block C, Sam Levy's Village, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box CY1342, Causeway, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].PA, Sam (a.k.a. HUI, Samo; a.k.a. JINGHUA, Xu; a.k.a. KING, Sam; a.k.a. KYUNG-WHA, Tsui; a.k.a. LEUNG, Ghiu Ka; a.k.a. MENEZES, Antonio Famtosonghiu Sampo); DOB 28 Feb 1958; nationality China; citizen Angola; alt. citizen United Kingdom; Passport C234897(0) (United Kingdom) (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MENEZES, Antonio Famtosonghiu Sampo (a.k.a. HUI, Samo; a.k.a. JINGHUA, Xu; a.k.a. KING, Sam; a.k.a. KYUNG-WHA, Tsui; a.k.a. LEUNG, Ghiu Ka; a.k.a. PA, Sam); DOB 28 Feb 1958; nationality China; citizen Angola; alt. citizen United Kingdom; Passport C234897(0) (United Kingdom) (individual) [ZIMBABWE].JINGHUA, Xu (a.k.a. HUI, Samo; a.k.a. KING, Sam; a.k.a. KYUNG-WHA, Tsui; a.k.a. LEUNG, Ghiu Ka; a.k.a. MENEZES, Antonio Famtosonghiu Sampo; a.k.a. PA, Sam); DOB 28 Feb 1958; nationality China; citizen Angola; alt. citizen United Kingdom; Passport C234897(0) (United Kingdom) (individual) [ZIMBABWE].KING, Sam (a.k.a. HUI, Samo; a.k.a. JINGHUA, Xu; a.k.a. KYUNG-WHA, Tsui; a.k.a. LEUNG, Ghiu Ka; a.k.a. MENEZES, Antonio Famtosonghiu Sampo; a.k.a. PA, Sam); DOB 28 Feb 1958; nationality China; citizen Angola; alt. citizen United Kingdom; Passport C234897(0) (United Kingdom) (individual) [ZIMBABWE].HUI, Samo (a.k.a. JINGHUA, Xu; a.k.a. KING, Sam; a.k.a. KYUNG-WHA, Tsui; a.k.a. LEUNG, Ghiu Ka; a.k.a. MENEZES, Antonio Famtosonghiu Sampo; a.k.a. PA, Sam); DOB 28 Feb 1958; nationality China; citizen Angola; alt. citizen United Kingdom; Passport C234897(0) (United Kingdom) (individual) [ZIMBABWE].LEUNG, Ghiu Ka (a.k.a. HUI, Samo; a.k.a. JINGHUA, Xu; a.k.a. KING, Sam; a.k.a. KYUNG-WHA, Tsui; a.k.a. MENEZES, Antonio Famtosonghiu Sampo; a.k.a. PA, Sam); DOB 28 Feb 1958; nationality China; citizen Angola; alt. citizen United Kingdom; Passport C234897(0) (United Kingdom) (individual) [ZIMBABWE].KYUNG-WHA, Tsui (a.k.a. HUI, Samo; a.k.a. JINGHUA, Xu; a.k.a. KING, Sam; a.k.a. LEUNG, Ghiu Ka; a.k.a. MENEZES, Antonio Famtosonghiu Sampo; a.k.a. PA, Sam); DOB 28 Feb 1958; nationality China; citizen Angola; alt. citizen United Kingdom; Passport C234897(0) (United Kingdom) (individual) [ZIMBABWE].ZERENIE, Jimmy; nationality Singapore; Passport E0840452D (Singapore); Identification Number 264/2005 (Singapore) (individual) [ZIMBABWE].SINO ZIM DEVELOPMENT (PVT) LTD (a.k.a. SINO ZIM HOLDINGS (PVT) LTD; a.k.a. SINO ZIMBABWE COTTON HOLDINGS), 3rd Floor, Livingstone House, 48 Samora Machel Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe; PO Box 7520, Harare, Zimbabwe; Telephone: (04) 710043 [ZIMBABWE].SINO ZIM HOLDINGS (PVT) LTD (a.k.a. SINO ZIM DEVELOPMENT (PVT) LTD; a.k.a. SINO ZIMBABWE COTTON HOLDINGS), 3rd Floor, Livingstone House, 48 Samora Machel Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe; PO Box 7520, Harare, Zimbabwe; Telephone: (04) 710043 [ZIMBABWE].SINO ZIMBABWE COTTON HOLDINGS (a.k.a. SINO ZIM DEVELOPMENT (PVT) LTD; a.k.a. SINO ZIM HOLDINGS (PVT) LTD), 3rd Floor, Livingstone House, 48 Samora Machel Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe; PO Box 7520, Harare, Zimbabwe; Telephone: (04) 710043 [ZIMBABWE].MUDEDE, Tobaiwa (a.k.a. "TONNETH"); DOB 22 Dec 1942; Registrar General (individual) [ZIMBABWE]."TONNETH" (a.k.a. MUDEDE, Tobaiwa); DOB 22 Dec 1942; Registrar General (individual) [ZIMBABWE].SANYATWE, Anselem Nhamo, Zimbabwe; Tanzania; DOB 21 Jan 1956; Gender Male; Passport 290060361Y34 (Zimbabwe) expires 23 Jun 2024 (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MAGWIZI, Nqobile, Unwinsdale Dr., Corner Luna Road, Plot 134, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 22 Jan 1979; POB Gokwe, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; citizen Zimbabwe; Gender Male; Passport FN557746 (Zimbabwe) expires 19 Feb 2028; National ID No. 6310449T26 (Zimbabwe); Project Coordinator Sakunda Holdings (individual) [ZIMBABWE] (Linked To: SAKUNDA HOLDINGS).MNANGAGWA, JR., Emmerson Dambudzo, 41 Dacomb Drive, Chisipite, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 20 Dec 1984; POB Harare, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; citizen Zimbabwe; Gender Male; Passport AD005865 (Zimbabwe) expires 25 Feb 2023; National ID No. 632149596A67 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [ZIMBABWE] (Linked To: MNANGAGWA, Emmerson Dambudzo).The following changes have been made to OFAC's SDN List:CHIMUKA, Obey, 25 Northolt Bluffhill, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 15 Jan 1975; POB Makoni, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; citizen Zimbabwe; Gender Male; Passport EN899508 (Zimbabwe) expires 15 Mar 2026; National ID No. 58158115R42 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [ZIMBABWE] (Linked To: TAGWIREI, Kudakwashe Regimond; Linked To: FOSSIL AGRO; Linked To: FOSSIL CONTRACTING). -to- CHIMUKA, Obey, 25 Northolt Bluffhill, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 15 Jan 1975; POB Makoni, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; Gender Male; Passport EN899508 (Zimbabwe) expires 15 Mar 2026; National ID No. 58158115R42 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [GLOMAG] (Linked To: FOSSIL CONTRACTING; Linked To: TAGWIREI, Kudakwashe Regimond).CHIWENGA, Constantine Gureya; DOB 25 Aug 1956; Passport AD000263 (Zimbabwe); Lt. General, Commander of Zimbabwe Defense Forces (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. -to- CHIWENGA, Constantino Guveya (a.k.a. CHIWENGA, Constantine Gureya; a.k.a. CHIWENGA, Constantino; a.k.a. CHIWENGA, Constantino D.N.G.), Zimbabwe; DOB 25 Aug 1956; POB Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; Gender Male (individual) [GLOMAG].FOSSIL AGRO (a.k.a. FOSSIL AGRO (PRIVATE) LIMITED), 42 McChlery Avenue, Eastlea, Harare, Zimbabwe; 521 Access Road, Msasa Industrial Area, Harare, Zimbabwe; Website https://fossilagro.com/; Organization Type: Post-harvest crop activities [ZIMBABWE]. -to- FOSSIL AGRO (a.k.a. FOSSIL AGRO PRIVATE LIMITED), 42 McChlery Avenue, Eastlea, Harare, Zimbabwe; 521 Access Road, Msasa Industrial Area, Harare, Zimbabwe; Organization Established Date 2016; Organization Type: Support activities for crop production; Target Type Private Company [GLOMAG] (Linked To: SAKUNDA HOLDINGS).FOSSIL CONTRACTING, 5 Loreley Crescent, Harare, Zimbabwe; 5 Loreley Close, Beverly, Msasa, Harare, Zimbabwe; Website https://www.fossilcontracting.org/; Organization Established Date 01 Jan 2010; Organization Type: Construction of other civil engineering projects; Business Number 200114146 (Zimbabwe); Registration Number 5268/2011 (Zimbabwe) [ZIMBABWE]. -to- FOSSIL CONTRACTING (a.k.a. FOSSIL CONTRACTING PRIVATE LIMITED), 5 Loreley Crescent, Harare, Zimbabwe; 5, Loreley Close, Beverly, Msasa, Harare, Zimbabwe; Website https://www.fossilcontracting.org/; Organization Established Date 01 Jan 2010; Organization Type: Construction of other civil engineering projects; Business Number 200114146 (Zimbabwe); Registration Number 5268/2011 (Zimbabwe) [GLOMAG].MATANGA, Godwin; DOB 05 Feb 1962; Passport ZL042663 (Zimbabwe); Deputy Police Commissioner (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. -to- MATANGA, Tandabantu Godwin (a.k.a. MATANGA, Godwin), Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 05 Feb 1962; POB Chipinge, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; Gender Male; National ID No. 75128777N13 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [GLOMAG].MNANGAGWA, Emmerson Dambudzo; DOB 15 Sep 1946; Passport AD00060 (Zimbabwe); Minister of Rural Housing and Social Amenities (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. -to- MNANGAGWA, Emmerson Dambudzo (a.k.a. MNANGAGWA, Emmerson; a.k.a. "CROCODILE"), Munhumutapa Building, Corner of Second and Samora Machel Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe; 1 Chancellor Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 15 Sep 1946; alt. DOB 15 Sep 1942; POB Zvishavane, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; Gender Male; Passport AD005831 (Zimbabwe) issued 11 Jan 2018 expires 10 Jan 2028; alt. Passport AD006846 (Zimbabwe) issued 04 Feb 2020 expires 03 Feb 2025; National ID No. 63450183P67 (Zimbabwe); President of Zimbabwe (individual) [GLOMAG].MPUNGA, Sandra, 4 Luna Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 19 Nov 1971; POB Mutasa, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; citizen Zimbabwe; Gender Female; Passport DN056388 (Zimbabwe) expires 16 Oct 2022; National ID No. 63846615T50 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [ZIMBABWE] (Linked To: TAGWIREI, Kudakwashe Regimond). -to- MPUNGA, Sandra, 4 Luna Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 19 Nov 1971; POB Mutasa, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; Gender Female; Passport DN056388 (Zimbabwe) expires 16 Oct 2022; National ID No. 63846615T50 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [GLOMAG] (Linked To: SAKUNDA HOLDINGS).MUCHINGURI, Oppah Chamu Zvipange, 15 Moorherist Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 14 Dec 1958; Minister of Women's Affairs, Gender and Community Development (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. -to- MUCHINGURI, Oppah Charm Zvipange (a.k.a. MUCHINGURI KASHIRI, Oppah Chamu Zvipange; a.k.a. MUCHINGURI, Oppah; a.k.a. MUCHINGURI, Oppah Chamu Zvipange), 2 Tedder Road, Greendale, Harare 263, Zimbabwe; DOB 14 Dec 1958; POB Mutare, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; Gender Female; National ID No. 63741411R50 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [GLOMAG].MUTAMBA, Stephen, 192 Baines Ave., Harare, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 23 Oct 1961; POB Harare, Zimbabwe; Gender Male; Passport FN460001 (Zimbabwe); National ID No. 58004069A83 (Zimbabwe); Deputy Commissioner General, Administration, Zimbabwe Republic of Police (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. -to- MUTAMBA, Stephen, 192 Baines Ave., Harare, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 23 Oct 1961; POB Harare, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; Gender Male; Passport FN460001 (Zimbabwe); National ID No. 58004069A83 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [GLOMAG].NCUBE, Owen, Zimbabwe; DOB 17 Apr 1968; Gender Male (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. -to- NCUBE, Owen, Zimbabwe; DOB 17 Apr 1968; nationality Zimbabwe; Gender Male (individual) [GLOMAG].SAKUNDA HOLDINGS (a.k.a. SAKUNDA HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED), Samora Machel Avenue No. 45 (between J. Nyerere Way and L. Takawira Street), 4th, 15th, 16th, and 17th Floors, Century Towers, Harare, Zimbabwe; Organization Established Date 2005 [ZIMBABWE] (Linked To: TAGWIREI, Kudakwashe Regimond). -to- SAKUNDA HOLDINGS (a.k.a. SAKUNDA HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED), Samora Machel Avenue No. 45 (between J. Nyerere Way and L. Takawira Street), 4th, 15th, 16th, and 17th Floors, Century Towers, Harare, Zimbabwe; Number 5 Beit Road, Milton Park, Harare, Zimbabwe; Organization Established Date 01 Jan 2005; alt. Organization Established Date 28 Nov 2005; Organization Type: Activities of holding companies; Business Registration Number 19561/2005 (Zimbabwe) [GLOMAG] (Linked To: TAGWIREI, Kudakwashe Regimond).TAGWIREI, Kudakwashe Regimond (a.k.a. TAGWIREI, Kuda), 4 Luna Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 12 Feb 1969; POB Shurugwi, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; alt. nationality South Africa; Gender Male; Passport FN920256 (Zimbabwe) issued 02 Jul 2019 expires 01 Jul 2029; National ID No. 29135894Z66 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. -to- TAGWIREI, Kudakwashe Regimond (a.k.a. TAGWIREI, Kuda), 4 Luna Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 12 Feb 1969; POB Shurugwi, Midlands, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; alt. nationality South Africa; Gender Male; Passport FN920256 (Zimbabwe) issued 02 Jul 2019 expires 01 Jul 2029; National ID No. 29135894Z66 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [GLOMAG].