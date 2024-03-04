Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services recruiting

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services is recruiting physically fit correctional officers, who should be aged between 18 and 30 years.

In a statement, ZPCS said applicants should submit certified copies of academic certificates, birth certificates, and national registration identity before 8 March and successful applicants will undergo recruitment training for a period of 6 months.

"Applicants should have a minimum of 5 O level passes including English Language grade C or better. In return, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service offers; a competitive salary, annual Bonus, contributory Pension Scheme, free Medical Benefits, generous Leave Conditions, and free uniforms."

"Only those candidates who meet the above selection criteria need to submit their applications addressed to the nearest ZPCS Provincial Headquarters where the preliminary screening will be done and those successful will be advised accordingly. The letters are to be addressed to the Staff Officer Human Capital Management ZPCS National Headquarters, 47 Mbuya Nehanda Street. Private Bag 7718, Causeway, Harare" reads the statement," reads the statement.


Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's zealots disrupts funeral

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe seeks to control Gukurahundi genocide coverage process

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

United States sanctions on Zimbabwe: who is off the list, who is on?

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Chamisa calls for education overhaul

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

US punishes Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

New curriculum divides teachers

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Shona-speaking youths invade Insiza, abuse locals

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Sasha Madhuve dishes perfumes on stage

9 hrs ago | 354 Views

Concession sugarcane assailants in court

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

Radio Zimbabwe's Macamarada tops the game

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa engages Hichilema

19 hrs ago | 3141 Views

Zimbabwe going nowhere with delusional leaders

19 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Ex-Indian soldiers in murky deals

19 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Barbara Rwodzi quizzed over inconsistent statements

19 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO saga takes new twist

19 hrs ago | 2202 Views

'Zimbabwe chiefs now marriage officers'

19 hrs ago | 952 Views

Sikhala launches new movement

19 hrs ago | 2984 Views

Delayed payments rile civil servants

19 hrs ago | 780 Views

Farmers, lithium miner clash

19 hrs ago | 377 Views

Senior magistrate in dock over grocery bribe

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

Luxury estate to launch in May

19 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mnangagwa orders probe into villagers' evictions

19 hrs ago | 969 Views

Zimbabwe gas, oil discovery changes energy game

19 hrs ago | 401 Views

US makes piecemeal adjustments to Zimbabwe sanctions

19 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zimbabwe's digital title deeds on the cards

19 hrs ago | 182 Views

4 VID Depot officers face probe

19 hrs ago | 526 Views

South African man fined for carrying bullets in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 391 Views

New Dynamos goalkeeper not guaranteed jersey

19 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF in cell verification exercise

19 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa engages regional peers over drought

19 hrs ago | 107 Views

Matinyarare's 'Innscor has destroyed the taste of Zim food' comments cause consternation

04 Mar 2024 at 21:20hrs | 820 Views

South African arrested over bomb threat at Zimbabwe airports

04 Mar 2024 at 21:11hrs | 1269 Views

Welshman Ncube camp daydreaming

04 Mar 2024 at 20:19hrs | 2013 Views

Zimpapers makes editorial changes

04 Mar 2024 at 19:46hrs | 400 Views

Kaindu has some unfinished business at Highlanders

04 Mar 2024 at 19:36hrs | 224 Views

Bosso announce gate charges for Dembare tie

04 Mar 2024 at 19:02hrs | 439 Views

Mnangagwa plots divisive constitutional coup

04 Mar 2024 at 18:43hrs | 954 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO says she was ousted after Muswere made advances towards her

04 Mar 2024 at 18:35hrs | 651 Views

Biden announces end of US sanctions regime on Zimbabwe

04 Mar 2024 at 18:35hrs | 1479 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO claims Muswere targeted her after she turned down his 'advances'

04 Mar 2024 at 18:34hrs | 324 Views

Mnangagwa picks Monica Mavhunga as new war veterans minister

04 Mar 2024 at 18:34hrs | 515 Views

Zimbabwe says man who sent out airport bomb warning on e-mail arrested

04 Mar 2024 at 18:34hrs | 747 Views

US issues fresh sanctions on Mnangagwa and 8 others, terminates 2003 curbs

04 Mar 2024 at 18:33hrs | 462 Views

Create Inclusive Content with the Leading PDF Converters

04 Mar 2024 at 16:24hrs | 71 Views

The impact of strikes on air travel insurance claims

04 Mar 2024 at 14:20hrs | 109 Views

Chamisa breaks silence on his game plan

04 Mar 2024 at 04:45hrs | 6623 Views

Hit and miss for Bosso

04 Mar 2024 at 04:45hrs | 1144 Views

Uneca tells Zimbabwe to work on debt

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 439 Views

Zimbabwe army captain, 3 cops up for US$60,000 heist

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 3138 Views