Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services recruiting

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services is recruiting physically fit correctional officers, who should be aged between 18 and 30 years.In a statement, ZPCS said applicants should submit certified copies of academic certificates, birth certificates, and national registration identity before 8 March and successful applicants will undergo recruitment training for a period of 6 months."Applicants should have a minimum of 5 O level passes including English Language grade C or better. In return, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service offers; a competitive salary, annual Bonus, contributory Pension Scheme, free Medical Benefits, generous Leave Conditions, and free uniforms.""Only those candidates who meet the above selection criteria need to submit their applications addressed to the nearest ZPCS Provincial Headquarters where the preliminary screening will be done and those successful will be advised accordingly. The letters are to be addressed to the Staff Officer Human Capital Management ZPCS National Headquarters, 47 Mbuya Nehanda Street. Private Bag 7718, Causeway, Harare" reads the statement," reads the statement.