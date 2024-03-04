Chamisa's zealots disrupts funeral

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Moreblessing Ali's family was left fuming when the slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist's funeral in Chitungwiza Saturday was disrupted by political zealots who claimed loyalty to former party president Nelson Chamisa.Ali, who was murdered in cold-blood by Zanu PF activist Pius Jamba May 2022, was finally buried at Zororo Cemetery on the outskirts of the dormitory town.Just like her memorial service in Nyatsime June 2022, ugly scenes of political violence pitting Zanu PF and CCC supporters took centre stage.But this time activists apparently loyal Chamisa raucously objected to opposition politician Job Sikhala addressing mourners.Sikhala was hired as family lawyer in the aftermath of Moreblessing Ali's shock murder which was followed by the discovery of her dismembered body.Speaking to ZimLive weekend, Washington Ali, brother to the slain opposition activist, said the family was left violated by the disruption of his sister's funeral."We felt violated," he said."This was a private funeral."We felt people put their political ambitions ahead of our grief as a family."Old people, relatives were not given space to perform the necessary rituals done at funerals. There was never even a prayer from the priest. We really felt violated."What is disappointing is that this is now a trend but nothing is being done to correct it."Ali added, "We saw something similar when Morgan Tsvangirai was being buried in his rural home in 2018."People are now in the habit of hijacking funerals …you come to an event and you want to dictate the situation."Earlier, and on behalf of the family, Ali released a statement condemning the violence.BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT HE ISSUEDWe, the members of the Ali family, express our profound disapproval of the violent incidents that unfolded during the burial of our dear family member, Moreblessing Ali, on March 2, 2024.Our original intent was to bid farewell to our relative with the utmost dignity and without the distressing scenes we unfortunately witnessed.Our family firmly maintained the position that Moreblessing Ali's interment would not proceed until our family lawyer, Honorable Job Sikhala, was released from prison.We had engaged Hon. Sikhala to represent us when we were in the dark about Moreblessing Ali's whereabouts following her disappearance in May 2022.His legal expertise guided us through the intricate legal landscape, enabling us to seek answers about our relative's fate. We patiently awaited Hon. Sikhala's release, recognizing the sacrifices he made on behalf of our family.As a united family, we convened multiple meetings to ensure that the unfortunate events of June 14, 2022, would not recur. Our collective decision was clear: Moreblessing Ali's burial would adhere strictly to the family's wishes and desires.Politics, party affiliations, slogans, and any interference with the family's intentions were categorically prohibited. The funeral program would unfold according to our internal arrangements.Regrettably, certain individuals disrupted the solemnity of the occasion by injecting politics and slogans into the proceedings. Their actions led to violence and insults, which we find utterly unacceptable.Furthermore, some even took it upon themselves to dictate the funeral program, disregarding the family's expressed wishes.As a family, we have taken the necessary steps to involve law enforcement in addressing the disruptive behaviour during our loved one's funeral. It is crucial that we curb this behaviour promptly to foster a culture of respect for funerals and memorial services.The inhumane, insensitive, and reprehensible actions witnessed have deeply affected our family.