Zimbabwe increases fuel prices

THE price of fuel has gone up marginally for both blend and diesel.In a statement, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) said diesel had increased by US2 cents to US$1,69 and blend by US4 cents to US$1,68 compared to last month.The prices are with immediate effect and will be effective up to 4 April 2024."The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is at E5. Operators may sell petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations," reads the statement.