'Stranger' at Mpilo hospital, can't speak any Zimbabwean language

MPILO Central Hospital is appealing for information that could lead to the identification of an unknown man who was admitted to the institution two months ago and does not understand or speak any of the 16 Zimbabwean languages.The man was found unconscious and picked up by the ambulance crew on the roadside in Nyamandlovu and is suspected to be a victim of a hit-and-run accident.He was admitted on January 4 this year and upon assessment, the healthcare workers noted that he had no visible injuries although he was unconscious.Tall and dark in complexion, the man is believed to be in his mid-thirties and has been treated and is fully recovered.Nurses, however, discovered that he could speak when he regained consciousness but upon further investigations, it was established that he was a foreigner.Mpilo public relations officer Matron Norma Mabhena said the man was now ready to be reunited with his family although his origin remains unknown."We have an unknown patient in our wards who was brought in by the ambulance team on January 4 to Mpilo. He was heavily dressed like someone who lives in a country with very low temperatures and although we suspected that he was a mental patient, we discovered he was normal," she said."The only challenge we have is that he cannot speak any of our local languages, we have tried to bring in healthcare workers and social workers who speak different languages but with no luck."We also tried going through his belongings to establish his name at least but we got nothing. He had a piece of paper written something, that is of no value hence we are stuck. He has recovered and is 100 percent healthy but we cannot communicate with him or take him anywhere as we are not sure of his identity."Matron Mabhena said several interpreters had been engaged to help the man but he does not understand any Zimbabwean language."One of our social workers suggested that he spoke a language originally from Tanzania but we have failed to get help. We are now appealing to anyone who is missing their relative to come forward and help us.""We appeal to members of the public to help us locate his relatives so that he can be reunited with them. Our patient is tall, dark and has visible marks on his hands, which both have four fingers each," said Mabhena."He is a bubbly person and very sociable just that he struggles to communicate with fellow patients."She said anyone with information should contact the hospital on +263 292 212011-9.