Military realignments in the Zimbabwe military continue

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
As military realignments in the Zimbabwe  military - that is appointments and removals - continue, more impactful changes are happening.

Yesterday the commander of the Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe witnessed the official handover-takeover signing ceremony between outgoing commander 4 Infantry Brigade Brigadier-General Ephias Mahachi and incoming commander Brigadier-General Cephas Gurira at the Vitalis Musungwa Gava Zvinavashe Barracks in Masvingo.

The military is the power-broker in Zimbabwean politics.

Source - newshawks

