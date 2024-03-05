News / Local
Military realignments in the Zimbabwe military continue
As military realignments in the Zimbabwe military - that is appointments and removals - continue, more impactful changes are happening.
Yesterday the commander of the Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe witnessed the official handover-takeover signing ceremony between outgoing commander 4 Infantry Brigade Brigadier-General Ephias Mahachi and incoming commander Brigadier-General Cephas Gurira at the Vitalis Musungwa Gava Zvinavashe Barracks in Masvingo.
The military is the power-broker in Zimbabwean politics.
Source - newshawks