Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zidera is the primary obstacle Zimbabwe's economic progress

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
INDUSTRY leaders have pleaded for the total removal of the sanctions programme under the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera), citing them as the primary obstacle to the economic progress of the nation.

This comes as the United States government has removed sanctions on some individuals and entities, but maintained President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his wife, key government officials and associates on the red list.

"Efforts that have taken this issue of removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe this far are applauded and we look into the future with hope and optimism that the unjustified sanctions will be totally and unconditionally removed," Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Kurai Matsheza told NewsDay Business.

He also described the imposition of sanctions on President Mnangagwa and other key government officials and associates as not "a good development for the country".

Victor Nyoni, the chief executive officer of the Association for Business in Zimbabwe, said: "Zidera is still there and we need serious movement around that.  Congress must now remove Zidera through its legal processes of removing it. So as long as Zidera is in place, we know that the sanctions have not been removed in total.

"But from a purely business perspective, now that companies, banks and other institutions that were sanctioned, which could not deal with the rest of the world, are now being allowed to do that, I think we are excited about that."

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce president Mike Kamungeremu called for complete removal of sanctions or measures against any institution or individual.

"We are not sure what the impact will be, given that some sanctions are still in place. Our position as ZNCC as guided by our members at our congress in June 2023 is that any form of sanctions or measures against any institution or individual must be lifted unconditionally. That has not happened yet. All sanctions must go," Kamungeremu demanded.

United Kingdom-based economic analyst Chenayimoyo Mutambasere said Zimbabwe's debt crisis was the bigger challenge for the country's economy worsened by the continued existence of Zidera.

This comes as the US has also pulled out of the debt relief talks with Zimbabwe led by the African Development Bank, the European Union and other creditors.

"By reducing the number of individuals on sanctions it reduces the sanctions exposure to Zimbabwe. Zidera is still in place indeed but as we know the United States has yet to fully ratify Zidera into action since it has been in place. However, that said Zimbabwe's debt crisis in itself is a bigger sanction on the economy," Mutambasere said.

The renewed sanctions on Mnangagwa and some key government officials and business associates retain Zimbabwe in diplomatic isolation with the mining and banking sectors likely to be impacted, she said.

Economist Vince Musewe said trade between Zimbabwe and the United States was not likely to change due to the international perception of Zimbabwe due to geopolitical interests and the political climate in the country.

"There is also the unresolved debt issue which will continue to limit access to foreign credit. We are a long way off from celebrating," Musewe said.

Victor Bhoroma, another economic analyst said: "The fact that the United States is making efforts to improve relations with Zimbabwe can only be good for trade between the two countries.

"We have got a lot of export potential as a country and the United States obviously will be looking to Africa to be able to source a number of raw materials, to be able to source agricultural products for the American market."

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

UK company sues Chiwenga

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Man almost defrauds ZRP of US$2 million

39 secs ago | 0 Views

US slams door on Mnangagwa

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Africa's biggest challenge is getting an honest workforce

41 mins ago | 10 Views

Highly educated blacks working in South Africa struggle against a system that aims to exclude them

44 mins ago | 39 Views

Corruption allegations surface in Chamisa's Blue Movement

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Self-styled mafia boss Francesco Marconati panics...threatens to sue media

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

Traditional healer steals goat to appease ancestors

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Two cars stolen in one night at same location

5 hrs ago | 651 Views

Manhunt for four armed robbers

5 hrs ago | 507 Views

Starlink can operate Without Government Approval in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 9354 Views

Military realignments in the Zimbabwe military continue

16 hrs ago | 4570 Views

Tshabangu says he will not pursue partisan politics

16 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Zimbabwe's CIO agents arrests Indian Special Forces top gun in dramatic fashion

16 hrs ago | 4345 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 680 Views

'Stranger' at Mpilo hospital, can't speak any Zimbabwean language

16 hrs ago | 2862 Views

Zimbabwe increases fuel prices

16 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Police, lawyers clash over calling of suspects

16 hrs ago | 519 Views

Mthuli Ncube wants all sanctions removed

16 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zimbabwe's Met office warns of heatwave

16 hrs ago | 982 Views

Job Sikhala acquitted

16 hrs ago | 419 Views

Former magistrate in court for fraud

16 hrs ago | 337 Views

Senator Tshabangu in the house

16 hrs ago | 492 Views

'Zimbabwe cement manufacturers exceeding local demand'

16 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mixed reactions in Zimbabwe to new US sanctions

16 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chamisa's zealots disrupts funeral

24 hrs ago | 767 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services recruiting

24 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe seeks to control Gukurahundi genocide coverage process

05 Mar 2024 at 20:49hrs | 318 Views

United States sanctions on Zimbabwe: who is off the list, who is on?

05 Mar 2024 at 19:39hrs | 946 Views

Chamisa calls for education overhaul

05 Mar 2024 at 19:24hrs | 388 Views

US punishes Mnangagwa

05 Mar 2024 at 19:19hrs | 787 Views

New curriculum divides teachers

05 Mar 2024 at 19:18hrs | 424 Views

Shona-speaking youths invade Insiza, abuse locals

05 Mar 2024 at 18:41hrs | 1526 Views

Sasha Madhuve dishes perfumes on stage

05 Mar 2024 at 14:40hrs | 510 Views

Concession sugarcane assailants in court

05 Mar 2024 at 14:37hrs | 428 Views

Radio Zimbabwe's Macamarada tops the game

05 Mar 2024 at 14:34hrs | 496 Views

Mnangagwa engages Hichilema

05 Mar 2024 at 05:02hrs | 3436 Views

Zimbabwe going nowhere with delusional leaders

05 Mar 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1213 Views

Ex-Indian soldiers in murky deals

05 Mar 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1522 Views

Barbara Rwodzi quizzed over inconsistent statements

05 Mar 2024 at 05:00hrs | 2082 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO saga takes new twist

05 Mar 2024 at 05:00hrs | 2435 Views

'Zimbabwe chiefs now marriage officers'

05 Mar 2024 at 05:00hrs | 1061 Views

Sikhala launches new movement

05 Mar 2024 at 05:00hrs | 3297 Views

Delayed payments rile civil servants

05 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 887 Views

Farmers, lithium miner clash

05 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 414 Views

Senior magistrate in dock over grocery bribe

05 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 745 Views

Luxury estate to launch in May

05 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 528 Views

Mnangagwa orders probe into villagers' evictions

05 Mar 2024 at 04:57hrs | 1227 Views

Zimbabwe gas, oil discovery changes energy game

05 Mar 2024 at 04:57hrs | 511 Views