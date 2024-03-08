Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe unstoppable, says Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Despite the albatross of illegal, unjust, and baneful economic sanctions, Zimbabwe will continue marching on the path towards upper-middle-class economic status by 2030 with every Zimbabwean having a role to play in making that vision a reality, the President has said.

Addressing the Second ED Mnangagwa Business Summit in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe would continue to register success and prosperity even as the United States and its allies maintain the debilitating economic sanctions.

He said the Second Republic would continue making interventions towards bolstering the plinths it has established to ensure business thrives, concomitantly ensuring economic growth is inclusive and transformative.

"Despite the challenges that we are facing, due to the continued illegal and heinous sanctions from the United States of America, we must push the frontiers of our country's success and prosperity. This task and burden rests upon us as Zimbabweans.

"We have been resilient for the last 23 years under sanctions, and no amount of propaganda, under whatever guise, will fool us. All forms of illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe must be immediately and unconditionally removed. These sanctions are illegal, unjustified, and cruel to all the people of Zimbabwe.

"Achieving sustainable economic growth and transformation is indeed a journey that requires vision, determination and collective action from both the private and public sectors. To this end, the Second Republic will continue to make interventions towards bolstering the foundations we have set for business to thrive while ensuring that economic growth is inclusive and transformative," he said.

President Mnangagwa said it was mind-boggling that the sanctions were in place when Zimbabwe had not offended any nation.

He said had it not been for the illegal embargo, Zimbabwe would be developing at a much larger scale and faster pace.

"Our country has not offended any nation, ‘Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy of none'. Our people, including the business sector, and our economy deserve to be given a chance to grow and develop, just like any other within the comity of nations," President Mnangagwa said.

In the face of adversity, he said, Zimbabwe will never falter and its people would remain united, peace-loving and hard working.

The President urged the general citizenry regardless of background or circumstance to be active participants in the country's economic progress.

"We have come this far under sanctions, we have realised unprecedented success milestones and registered indisputable GDP growth; we shall keep marching forward. We are a resilient people and the descendants of the Great Munhumutapa. Against all odds, we are realising prosperity and a higher quality of life for our people.

"At the heart of our country's economic transformation agenda is the principle of leaving no one and no place behind. Hence, every Zimbabwean, regardless of background or circumstance, should participate in and benefit from the country's economic progress.

"This is an essential building block for a resilient and dynamic economy that can withstand shocks and thrive in an ever-changing global landscape," he said.

Added to that, President Mnangagwa said nothing would deter the country's current development trajectory as his administration would continue championing private-sector-led economic development as envisaged in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

"Zimbabwe's ongoing economic transformation journey requires all hands on deck, both in the public and private sectors, as we scale up collaboration and innovation to achieve our country's Vision 2030".

President Mnangagwa said dialogue between the public and private sectors was key and this had seen increased production and productivity levels across all sectors.

"My Government is fulfilling the promises and aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe and you as business, must play your part. The policies that we have continually developed together have been robust and responsive resulting in increased production and productivity across all economic sectors.

"This is the power of partnerships, synergies and greater unity of purpose. The implementation of more measures and strategies to promote industrialisation, in particular the value addition and beneficiation of our natural and local resources, should now be our key focus.

"This must stimulate innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment in our productive sectors, while creating employment opportunities, wealth and broad-based empowerment," he said.

The President went on to outline some of the major developments in the country including the soon-to-be-commissioned Dinson Steel Plant in Manhize and the discovery of oil and gas in Muzarabani.

"The Dinson Steel Plant under construction in Manhize, which I will be commissioning later this month, will have positive and multi-pronged impacts on our economy. The discovery of gas and oil in Muzarabani will undoubtedly move us from a net importer of petro-chemicals, create new jobs and embed new skills for our young people. While this is a new area, Government will ensure that maximum benefits accrue to the general citizenry.

"Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector has witnessed an increase in capacity utilisation, riding on the responsive policies of Government and the prevailing conducive operating environment. Going into the future, we must all do our part to unlock our country's full potential towards greater GDP growth, economic competitiveness and the increase in exports of our local brands, goods and services," said President Mnangagwa.

The President also urged the private sector to play its part in assisting vulnerable communities during the drought period caused by climate change.

"Climate change is real and our country is experiencing its negative impact with an expected slowing down of economic growth in 2024 as a result of the El-Nino-induced drought. I challenge the private sector to develop adaptive mechanisms that augment my Administration's policy measures aimed at insulating the economy against the attendant shocks", he said.

Zimbabwe's diplomatic offensive under the engagement and re-engagement drive, said the President, was yielding results and forging new growth opportunities.

"The engagement and re-engagement Policy of the Second Republic is bearing fruit and creating new opportunities for co-operation, partnerships, growth and development, with positive spill-overs impacting all sectors of the economy. Business is urged to maximize on this policy thrust.

"Let us harness the collective creativity and energy of all Zimbabweans, both at home and in the Diaspora, from the boardroom to the classroom and from the farm to the factory, towards building a future of prosperity, opportunity and dignity for all. We must rise to the challenge of modernising and industrialising our beloved motherland Zimbabwe, with courage, determination, and optimism," he said.

Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni commended the business community for their efforts in growing Zimbabwe's economy.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president Dr Denford Mutashu thanked the Second Republic for ensuring a conducive business environment.

President Mnangagwa's Investment Advisor, Dr Paul Tungwarara, who is also Prevail International Group chairman, said the dialogue between Government and business also inspires investors to come to Zimbabwe and grab the low-hanging fruits afforded by the Second Republic.

The summit was attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Ministers, business leaders and other Government officials.

Source - The Herald

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Mugabe statue set for airport

27 mins ago | 22 Views

More changes loom at ZBC

28 mins ago | 23 Views

Harare City ex-worker in soup over stand deal

28 mins ago | 15 Views

Govt intervenes in Bulawayo water crisis

28 mins ago | 25 Views

Uncle Sam not letting go of little Zimbabwe

29 mins ago | 9 Views

Highlanders secure partnership with Pedzai 'Scot' Sakupwanya

29 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe mobilises against UK's trophy hunting ban

30 mins ago | 9 Views

Woman arrested for fraud

30 mins ago | 24 Views

Filabusi gold wars turn ugly

31 mins ago | 22 Views

'US not Prosecutor-General of the world'

32 mins ago | 19 Views

America: They kill us for sport!

32 mins ago | 6 Views

Mbare boy scales high to rule Google

33 mins ago | 15 Views

Caretaker fatally assaulted in school robbery

34 mins ago | 18 Views

Police hunt suspect in strangulation robbery case

11 hrs ago | 674 Views

Python-carrying man shocks Mazowe

11 hrs ago | 1427 Views

War Victims endorse Mavhunga; praise ED's choice

12 hrs ago | 483 Views

6 years later, Harare-Beitbridge Highway 108km away from completion

15 hrs ago | 799 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns 2 cabinet ministers

15 hrs ago | 2320 Views

Zimbabwe deport US spies?

15 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Slender-built female cop stuns judges

15 hrs ago | 2020 Views

South Africa fails to hold Pravin Gordhan to account as he will retire after elections

15 hrs ago | 250 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Victim of Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati speaks on how he lost his beer plant and got deported

16 hrs ago | 602 Views

'US's new sanctions on Mnangagwa ineffective'

18 hrs ago | 452 Views

Businessman hires hitman to kill child

18 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Man wears wife's panties

18 hrs ago | 913 Views

Fleeing armed robber dies in accident

18 hrs ago | 757 Views

WATCH: Chivayo gifts Alick Macheso a US$140 000 Mercedes Benz

18 hrs ago | 505 Views

Cops arrested for sharing loot with robber

18 hrs ago | 439 Views

Bosso, Dembare fans in show of unity

19 hrs ago | 214 Views

Rupert Murdoch to wed Roman Abramovich's former wife

19 hrs ago | 496 Views

Ariel is back in time for Dembare

19 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe re-introduces brutal load-shedding timetable

19 hrs ago | 1122 Views

More trouble brewing for Rutendo Matinyarare

20 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Disgraced Top lawyer Brighton Ndove banned from practicing law in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 6667 Views

Chamisa gets backlash on Twitter over controversial tweet

24 hrs ago | 2916 Views

Namibia comments on 'removal' of US sanctions on Zimbabwe

08 Mar 2024 at 07:58hrs | 765 Views

US calls for 'new-look' at Zimbabwe

08 Mar 2024 at 07:52hrs | 1325 Views

Zimbabweans urged not to keep cash at home

08 Mar 2024 at 07:51hrs | 1352 Views

Winston Chitando to meet David Coltart

08 Mar 2024 at 07:37hrs | 1172 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF using sanctions as excuse for corruption

08 Mar 2024 at 07:31hrs | 456 Views

Zimbabwe court overturns unjust birth certificate denial

08 Mar 2024 at 07:31hrs | 516 Views

Dr Omphile Marupi confirmed as the MP for Gwanda South

08 Mar 2024 at 07:30hrs | 569 Views

Fake prophet jailed for kidnapping

08 Mar 2024 at 07:04hrs | 423 Views

Kariba Dam runs dry?

08 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 2389 Views

Biti appeals against assault conviction, sentencing

08 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 282 Views

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Mukupe's appeal

08 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 449 Views

Ballistics report says 30 smuggled guns, ammunition were toys

08 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 812 Views

Zanu-PF MP to sponsor Bosso?

08 Mar 2024 at 05:11hrs | 1368 Views

Zimbabwe to resubmit final tariff order for approval

08 Mar 2024 at 05:11hrs | 169 Views