Woman arrested for fraud
30 mins ago | Views
POLICE arrested a woman for a fraud case in which she used fake Zimbabwe School Examition Council Certificates to secure enrolment at Morgen Zintec Teachers College.
In a statement, police said Margeret Nyapimbi (36) was apprehended on 5 March 2024.
"On 05/03/24, Detectives from CID Braeside acted on received information and arrested Margeret Nyapimbi (36) in connection with a case of fraud. The suspect used a fake Zimbabwe School Examination Council Certificate to secure enrolment at Morgen Zintec Teachers College. The arrest of the suspect led to the recovery of the forged certificate," reads the statement.
Source - The Herald