Woman arrested for fraud

POLICE arrested a woman for a fraud case in which she used fake Zimbabwe School Examition Council Certificates to secure enrolment at Morgen Zintec Teachers College.In a statement, police said Margeret Nyapimbi (36) was apprehended on 5 March 2024."On 05/03/24, Detectives from CID Braeside acted on received information and arrested Margeret Nyapimbi (36) in connection with a case of fraud. The suspect used a fake Zimbabwe School Examination Council Certificate to secure enrolment at Morgen Zintec Teachers College. The arrest of the suspect led to the recovery of the forged certificate," reads the statement.