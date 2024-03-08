Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Woman arrested for fraud

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
POLICE arrested a woman for a fraud case in which she used fake Zimbabwe School Examition Council Certificates to secure enrolment at Morgen Zintec Teachers College.

In a statement, police said Margeret Nyapimbi (36) was apprehended on 5 March 2024.

"On 05/03/24, Detectives from CID Braeside acted on received information and arrested Margeret Nyapimbi (36) in connection with a case of fraud. The suspect used a fake Zimbabwe School Examination Council Certificate to secure enrolment at Morgen Zintec Teachers College. The arrest of the suspect led to the recovery of the forged certificate," reads the statement.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Fraud, #Arrested, #Woman

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Mugabe statue set for airport

27 mins ago | 22 Views

More changes loom at ZBC

28 mins ago | 24 Views

Harare City ex-worker in soup over stand deal

28 mins ago | 15 Views

Govt intervenes in Bulawayo water crisis

29 mins ago | 25 Views

Uncle Sam not letting go of little Zimbabwe

29 mins ago | 9 Views

Highlanders secure partnership with Pedzai 'Scot' Sakupwanya

30 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe mobilises against UK's trophy hunting ban

30 mins ago | 10 Views

Filabusi gold wars turn ugly

31 mins ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe unstoppable, says Mnangagwa

32 mins ago | 14 Views

'US not Prosecutor-General of the world'

32 mins ago | 19 Views

America: They kill us for sport!

33 mins ago | 6 Views

Mbare boy scales high to rule Google

34 mins ago | 15 Views

Caretaker fatally assaulted in school robbery

34 mins ago | 18 Views

Police hunt suspect in strangulation robbery case

11 hrs ago | 674 Views

Python-carrying man shocks Mazowe

11 hrs ago | 1427 Views

War Victims endorse Mavhunga; praise ED's choice

12 hrs ago | 483 Views

6 years later, Harare-Beitbridge Highway 108km away from completion

15 hrs ago | 799 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns 2 cabinet ministers

15 hrs ago | 2320 Views

Zimbabwe deport US spies?

15 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Slender-built female cop stuns judges

15 hrs ago | 2020 Views

South Africa fails to hold Pravin Gordhan to account as he will retire after elections

15 hrs ago | 250 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Victim of Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati speaks on how he lost his beer plant and got deported

16 hrs ago | 603 Views

'US's new sanctions on Mnangagwa ineffective'

18 hrs ago | 452 Views

Businessman hires hitman to kill child

18 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Man wears wife's panties

18 hrs ago | 913 Views

Fleeing armed robber dies in accident

18 hrs ago | 757 Views

WATCH: Chivayo gifts Alick Macheso a US$140 000 Mercedes Benz

18 hrs ago | 505 Views

Cops arrested for sharing loot with robber

18 hrs ago | 439 Views

Bosso, Dembare fans in show of unity

19 hrs ago | 214 Views

Rupert Murdoch to wed Roman Abramovich's former wife

19 hrs ago | 496 Views

Ariel is back in time for Dembare

19 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe re-introduces brutal load-shedding timetable

19 hrs ago | 1122 Views

More trouble brewing for Rutendo Matinyarare

20 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Disgraced Top lawyer Brighton Ndove banned from practicing law in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 6669 Views

Chamisa gets backlash on Twitter over controversial tweet

24 hrs ago | 2916 Views

Namibia comments on 'removal' of US sanctions on Zimbabwe

08 Mar 2024 at 07:58hrs | 765 Views

US calls for 'new-look' at Zimbabwe

08 Mar 2024 at 07:52hrs | 1325 Views

Zimbabweans urged not to keep cash at home

08 Mar 2024 at 07:51hrs | 1352 Views

Winston Chitando to meet David Coltart

08 Mar 2024 at 07:37hrs | 1172 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF using sanctions as excuse for corruption

08 Mar 2024 at 07:31hrs | 456 Views

Zimbabwe court overturns unjust birth certificate denial

08 Mar 2024 at 07:31hrs | 516 Views

Dr Omphile Marupi confirmed as the MP for Gwanda South

08 Mar 2024 at 07:30hrs | 570 Views

Fake prophet jailed for kidnapping

08 Mar 2024 at 07:04hrs | 423 Views

Kariba Dam runs dry?

08 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 2389 Views

Biti appeals against assault conviction, sentencing

08 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 282 Views

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Mukupe's appeal

08 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 449 Views

Ballistics report says 30 smuggled guns, ammunition were toys

08 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 812 Views

Zanu-PF MP to sponsor Bosso?

08 Mar 2024 at 05:11hrs | 1368 Views

Zimbabwe to resubmit final tariff order for approval

08 Mar 2024 at 05:11hrs | 169 Views