Highlanders secure partnership with Pedzai 'Scot' Sakupwanya

HIGHLANDERS have partnered Better Brands ahead of the start of the new season, in a move that is set to ease the club's financial burden.

Better Brands is owned by businessman and Mabvuku-Tafara legislator Pedzai "Scot" Sakupwanya.

Tonde Sakupwanya, the Better Brands managing director, said he was not at liberty to divulge how long the partnership will last or how much they will be pouring into the club but, they will assist Highlanders as long as both parties are happy with the marriage.

Sakunda Holdings remain Bosso's principal sponsors for the first team while Better Brands will  cater for costs for the Highlanders Academy which includes all it's junior teams as well as the  Highlanders Royals. Better Brands will also pay staff and players for the academy and women's Highlanders Royals.

 That will include winning bonuses.

The winning bonus package will also extend to the first team.

"Before l say anything, I would like to state this would not have been possible if it was not for the hard work of Ronald Moyo the Chief Executive Officer of Highlanders. It an honour to stand before you to announce the sponsorship of the  biggest and one of the most successful clubs in  country which is Highlanders. As Better Brands Jewellery we are aware of the magnitude of the brand Highlanders in the Zimbabwean sporting industry and what the club means to the soccer loving fans in the country and those based in the diaspora. Our main objective is to help the club realise it's commercial potential," said Sakupwanya.

Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe thanked Better Brands for their timely support.

"As we all know football is more than just a game. It is a unifying force that brings communities together, inspires passion anddedication, fosters a spirit of teamwork and camaraderie. With your generous sponsorship, can to continue to provide our players with resources they need to succeed both on and off the field," said Mhlophe. "Our club is not just about winning matches, it is about fostering a sense of belonging, instilling values of hard work and determination, and creating memories that will last to grow and develop their skills, and we are grateful for the trust you have placed in us. The sponsorship will have a ripple effect on the community surrounding the club by fostering a sense of pride and unity. It will provide opportunities for local businesses to collaborate, boost the local economy, and inspire the youth to pursue their dreams through sport," he added.

Source - The Chronicle
