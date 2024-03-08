More changes loom at ZBC

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A CHANGE of the editorial team at State broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) is looming in the wake of a restructuring exercise being implemented by a newly-appointed board.The new ZBC board is led by Helliate Rushwaya.The resignation of former chief executive officer Adelaide Chikunguru, who was initially suspended for various alleged corporate transgressions and incompetence, has opened a can of worms on the state of decay at the parastatal.According to a source, a restructuring exercise is looming in the editorial department with director of news, current affairs and television services Albert Chekai reportedly being reassigned.Chekai is reportedly being targeted for being appointed to the post by former Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa without security clearance from the Office of the President and Cabinet.According to the source, Chekai allegedly ran an "elaborate scheme" to financially benefit from Presidential foreign trips, in a move which sidelined veteran broadcaster and chief correspondent Reuben Barwe who had for decades anchored the beat."Chekai took advantage of the acrimonious relationship between Barwe and Mutsvangwa, who accused him of abetting his hounding from the Zanu-PF party during the ill-fated Mugabe era star rallies which finally saw Mutsvangwa being fired from the party. So it was payback time for the Mutsvangwas who used Chekai as a proxy to harass Barwe," the source said."He is also being accused of not having been up to the task during the August 23 elections. He is likely to be replaced by Merit Mudziwembiri."The new ZBC board has reportedly been mandated by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenifan Muswere to clear the "mess" at ZBC.NewsDay Weekender is reliably informed that last week several workers facing disciplinary cases were called back to work. Among them was Tendai Munengwa who was suspended unprocedurally in a case that ZBC had no interest in.Rushwaya yesterday refused to comment on the issue, saying she was in a series of meetings.Last week, several editorial changes were also effected at Zimpapers-owned newspapers following the appointment of the new government board.Zimpapers reshuffled a number of editors recently, with former Sunday Mail editor Victoria Ruzvidzo being appointed Herald editor.