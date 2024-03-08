Mnangagwa threatens to dethrone chiefs over droughts

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnagagwa has blamed traditional leaders mainly chiefs over impending droughts that the country is facing.Mnangagwa who was addressing scores of Zanu-PF supporters at the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day at Mushagashe Training Centre in Masvingo North told chiefs to make sure they do traditional rites of making rain or they risk being dethroned."This year, the year is not smiling upon us especially farmers, if you look at it, we now have several days without rain but we have chiefs who are sitting there, Chiefs, if it doesn't rain I will dethrone you, they should go, isn't it their responsibility?"Don't say it's not raining let's go and ask the president no! I am not responsible for that, ask the chiefs who are seated there, why it's not raining, and what you have done. But please don't assault them, ask them nicely," said Mnangagwa.Chiefs have been a major feature in government and Zanu-PF programmes though the constitution does not allow them to be partisan.Traditional leaders have often been left at the mercy of the President and the ruling party Zanu-PF which uses them to intimidate people during elections.Their role of being custodians of culture and tradition has largely been removed and the traditional way of installing chiefs where the chieftaincy rotates among chieftainship houses has been ignored making the President through the Ministry of Local Government the sole appointing authority.This has seen many chiefs succeeding their fathers against tradition making the throne stay in the same house for two or more generations.In some instances like the scenario in Nyakunhuwa area in Zaka, the equivalent of biblical descendants of Esau are sitting on the throne ahead of the sons of Jacob.The ongoing Operation Order No To land Barons has also reduced Chiefs' powers as they have been told that they had no power over land in Zimbabwe.Many people who were settled by Chiefs through their headmen and village heads were arrested and evicted with the operation done without the involvement of Chiefs who said it was unfair not to involve them in the operation.Chiefs Mugabe born Matubede Mudavanhu, Murinye real name Ephias Munodawafa, Phinias Tafireyi who is reigning Chief Bere all from Masvingo District, Chief Chitanga born Feleni Chauke of Mwenezi and Chief Nemauzhe born Nelson Murandu all earlier confirmed to TellZim News that they were not consulted on the ongoing program but just heard it as a rumor.