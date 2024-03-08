Latest News Editor's Choice


Econet network challenges persist

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The technical difficulties plaguing Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ), the country's leading mobile telecommunications, media, and technology company, persisted into the third day on Friday, causing concern among the public.

The network issues emerged on Wednesday when numerous customers noticed disruptions in airtime top-up services and encountered difficulties with transactions on the Ecocash platform.

These problems also impacted various banking institutions and other ICT services that rely on Econet platforms for transactions.

InnBucks, a mobile money transfer company, openly acknowledged the network issues, stating that clients registered on the Econet system were unable to transact through their platform. They advised customers to utilize the InnBucks App on Android or IOS and NetOne for transactions.

Similarly, Old Mutual informed its clients about the ongoing challenges, noting that certain services such as the *707# platform, data, and airtime remained unavailable on the Econet network. They provided alternative methods for accessing their services through WhatsApp and their mobile app.

However, as of the close of business on Thursday, Econet had yet to issue a comprehensive statement addressing the concerns of the affected public.

In a brief communication to users, Econet acknowledged the technical challenge affecting recharge and some banking services, expressing regret for the inconvenience caused and assuring customers of efforts to restore normal service.

These developments have sparked a public discussion about the consequences of maintaining monopolies while disregarding competition. Many have criticized authorities for favoring troubled local entities over potential game changers like Starlink Internet.

Source - newzimbabwe

