Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

US says companies may review stance on Zimbabwe after sanctions shift

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
US businesses may re-examine their stance on Zimbabwe following the adoption of a new sanctions program which places only three entities and the nation's top leaders including Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa under restrictions.

"Its an opportunity for businesses to reexamine their de-risking models and look at the Zimbabwe market," David Gainer, assistant secretary in the US Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs, said in an online briefing on Thursday. US policy on Zimbabwe has not changed and there has only been a "change in the sanctions tools" it uses, Gainer added.

Mnangagwa was placed on the so-called Global Magnitsky Program, joining a long list of other prominent figures including Angola's former richest woman, Isabel dos Santos, and South Africa's three Gupta brothers. The program allows the US to target foreign officials implicated in alleged corruption or human rights abuses.

The Zimbabwe government late Wednesday condemned the latest sanctions program for targeting the nation's leaders, describing it as an escalation of hostilities. Speaking for the first time in public Thursday after the announcement by Washington on March 4, Mnangagwa said the southern African nation will not accept anything less than a total removal of sanctions.

"The sanctions are unlawful," Mnangagwa said. "All sanctions must be removed in total."

The US, which also announced a pause in its involvement in talks on the restructuring of Zimbabwe's $18 billion debt due to "a lack of progress" in democratic processes, according to Gainer. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said talks would continue despite the US exit.

Source - Bloomberg

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Cult death casts light on UZ Prof's mysterious death

59 mins ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa says parastatals should consider receiving payments in Zimdollars

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Econet network challenges persist

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

People will follow Chamisa everywhere he goes

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to dethrone chiefs over droughts

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zanu-PF 'Godfather' dragged to court

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Tshabangu and Chamisa battle over CCC party offices, court reserves judgement

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mugabe statue set for airport

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

More changes loom at ZBC

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Harare City ex-worker in soup over stand deal

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Govt intervenes in Bulawayo water crisis

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Uncle Sam not letting go of little Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Highlanders secure partnership with Pedzai 'Scot' Sakupwanya

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe mobilises against UK's trophy hunting ban

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Woman arrested for fraud

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Filabusi gold wars turn ugly

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe unstoppable, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

'US not Prosecutor-General of the world'

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

America: They kill us for sport!

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mbare boy scales high to rule Google

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Caretaker fatally assaulted in school robbery

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Police hunt suspect in strangulation robbery case

14 hrs ago | 710 Views

Python-carrying man shocks Mazowe

14 hrs ago | 1574 Views

War Victims endorse Mavhunga; praise ED's choice

14 hrs ago | 501 Views

6 years later, Harare-Beitbridge Highway 108km away from completion

17 hrs ago | 815 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns 2 cabinet ministers

18 hrs ago | 2414 Views

Zimbabwe deport US spies?

18 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Slender-built female cop stuns judges

18 hrs ago | 2079 Views

South Africa fails to hold Pravin Gordhan to account as he will retire after elections

18 hrs ago | 268 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Victim of Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati speaks on how he lost his beer plant and got deported

19 hrs ago | 625 Views

'US's new sanctions on Mnangagwa ineffective'

21 hrs ago | 468 Views

Businessman hires hitman to kill child

21 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Man wears wife's panties

21 hrs ago | 937 Views

Fleeing armed robber dies in accident

21 hrs ago | 788 Views

WATCH: Chivayo gifts Alick Macheso a US$140 000 Mercedes Benz

21 hrs ago | 516 Views

Cops arrested for sharing loot with robber

21 hrs ago | 455 Views

Bosso, Dembare fans in show of unity

21 hrs ago | 216 Views

Rupert Murdoch to wed Roman Abramovich's former wife

22 hrs ago | 533 Views

Ariel is back in time for Dembare

22 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe re-introduces brutal load-shedding timetable

22 hrs ago | 1196 Views

More trouble brewing for Rutendo Matinyarare

23 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Disgraced Top lawyer Brighton Ndove banned from practicing law in Zimbabwe

08 Mar 2024 at 11:16hrs | 7451 Views

Chamisa gets backlash on Twitter over controversial tweet

08 Mar 2024 at 09:53hrs | 2986 Views

Namibia comments on 'removal' of US sanctions on Zimbabwe

08 Mar 2024 at 07:58hrs | 772 Views

US calls for 'new-look' at Zimbabwe

08 Mar 2024 at 07:52hrs | 1344 Views

Zimbabweans urged not to keep cash at home

08 Mar 2024 at 07:51hrs | 1369 Views

Winston Chitando to meet David Coltart

08 Mar 2024 at 07:37hrs | 1172 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF using sanctions as excuse for corruption

08 Mar 2024 at 07:31hrs | 462 Views

Zimbabwe court overturns unjust birth certificate denial

08 Mar 2024 at 07:31hrs | 520 Views