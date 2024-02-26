Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zimbabwe can be tech hub'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE vice president of technology and society at Google, Dr James Manyika, believes Zimbabwe has the potential to become Southern Africa's technology hub and intends to leverage on his expertise to empower the country's young minds.

Yesterday, he met Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera in Harare.

"I don't see why Zimbabwe cannot be one of the regional hubs in this part of Africa for entrepreneurs, innovators and many others, including investors, who want to come and help launch things from Zimbabwe. It can be an extraordinary digital hub for the region," said Dr Manyika, who was also an adviser to former US President Barack Obama.

He said he was keen to empower young people in his home country.

"I am here in my personal capacity as a proud son of Zimbabwe and it's always wonderful to come home and see the exciting things that young people do here," he continued.

"I think we have to do this for the young people. There is incredible talent in this country and very smart students, young people. I have spent time with some of them. I think we have to do this for them. It's their future that we are trying to build. We cannot let them down."

Creating innovation systems, he said, will help nurture the technological expertise of young people.

"l think it's important to focus on an innovation ecosystem and hubs. I have seen what other countries, including Rwanda and Ghana, have done. We should be able to create something like that in Zimbabwe.

"I think the role of skills, education and learning is very important. I think we have to try to make sure we are creating a rich pipeline of skills, all the way from primary school, where kids learn to understand the role of technology so that they can grow with these technologies."

He advised Zimbabwe to prioritise addressing digital infrastructure gaps to develop the ICT sector.

"We have done some work looking at what we call digital sprinters, which make a big difference, especially in developing countries, so that they are able to take advantage of digital technology," Dr Manyika said.

"Three things come up. One is the role of digital infrastructure. The other is also reducing the cost of getting online. Most African countries have very high data costs.

"And then finally, there is an issue around the high cost of devices. So, if there's anything that the Government can do with its partners to help address these issues, I think Zimbabwe can capitalise on all these opportunities."

Minister Mavetera said the Government will tap into Dr Manyika's expertise to develop the ICT sector.

"We will continue engaging you. We are working on an e-commerce strategy. We are also working on an electronic transactions Bill and reviving our Postal and Telecommunications Act. It's also important for us to look at what our President is talking about, that we should not leave anyone behind. So, we need to make sure that we create policies and a conducive environment that enables every person in the ICT sector to thrive," she said.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Google, #Tech, #Hub

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Tout jailed for attempting to kill colleague over taxi loading

19 mins ago | 15 Views

Thomas Mapfumo criticises Wicknell Chivayo for using his money

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

'Bosso, Dembare clash is one of the biggest games in Africa'

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwean farmer buys R1,8m ankole from Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Side-marketing a big threat to tobacco contracting companies

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Chemist Siziba dies

3 hrs ago | 813 Views

Cop jailed 15 years for raping a student

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zanu-PF's crude path

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Why Donald Trump's support has been growing!

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe govt warned over Starlink dithering

3 hrs ago | 716 Views

Mnangagwa surrounded by a 'corrupt business network' says the US

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Court stops businesswoman's Hwange coal mine raids

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Woman assaults cop husband

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Woman stunned by ex-husband's meagre pay

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Evicted Zimbabwean families brace for winter without shelter

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Fight over ex-CIO boss' massive estate rages

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar advises Zimbabwe to move fast on Trey Nyoni

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Lithium mining company fined for smuggling

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa niece's legacy woes haunt ZBC

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Filabusi senior cops bribed by Zinyama

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Kasukuwere tells Mnangagwa that insults won't shake off US sanctions

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Schoolchildren in Zimbabwe drop out for lithium mines

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries to Fidelity continue to decline

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Court grants farm ownership to tenant after 30 years of rent

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Sweet boys hold champions Ngezi Platinum

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Obert Mpofu hits out at incompetent leaders, corrupt police officers

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Construction of Bulawayo mayor's house goes to tender

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Sakunda remain Bosso principal sponsors

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

US spies busted, deported

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

47 farms earmarked for new city

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Gold set to anchor Zimbabwe dollar

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions review. . . Devil is in the detail

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

The US should show us some respect

4 hrs ago | 12 Views

Caps United starts season with a loss

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

United States govt warns Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 7310 Views

Matinyarare clash with Mnangagwa's stance on sanctions raises concerns

16 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Duty-free imports of grain into Zimbabwe approved

19 hrs ago | 919 Views

CCC pulls out of by-elections

19 hrs ago | 2340 Views

Iran seizes US tanker with $50 million of oil onboard

20 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Pastor rapes mental health patient, pays $1

21 hrs ago | 1142 Views

First mutual robs client

21 hrs ago | 874 Views

Edd Branson extends invitation to US Trade Secretary Gina Raimondo to strengthen trade relations with Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 320 Views

Cult death casts light on UZ Prof's mysterious death

23 hrs ago | 3043 Views

Mnangagwa says parastatals should consider receiving payments in Zimdollars

23 hrs ago | 516 Views

US says companies may review stance on Zimbabwe after sanctions shift

23 hrs ago | 401 Views

Econet network challenges persist

23 hrs ago | 442 Views

People will follow Chamisa everywhere he goes

24 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to dethrone chiefs over droughts

24 hrs ago | 996 Views

Zanu-PF 'Godfather' dragged to court

24 hrs ago | 442 Views