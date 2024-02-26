Sakunda remain Bosso principal sponsors

News / Local

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS on Friday evening got the much-needed financial boost to wage a serious challenge for honours in Zimbabwe football when BetterBrands stepped up as co-sponsors of the football giants.At a colourful ceremony held at a Bulawayo hotel, BetterBrands managing director Tonde Sakupwanya disclosed that they had stepped in to partner Highlanders. Under the deal all the team's expenses will be borne by the company and in a historic feat, junior development and Highlanders Royals' (women's team) will be paid by the company that is keen to have a nationwide footprint as it seeks to assist youths live better lives.While BetterBrands is moving in, Highlanders executive secretary Morgen Dube said Sakunda Holdings will stay principal sponsors. Sakunda, who came on board during the Covid-19 era, three years ago are credited with saving both Dynamos and Highlanders from collapsing. BetterBrands is owned by businessman and Mabvuku-Tafara legislator Pedzai "Scot" Sakupwanya.At the ceremony, BetterBrands managing director Tonde said he was not at liberty to divulge how long the partnership will last or how much they will be pouring into the club but, they will assist Highlanders as long as both parties are happy with the marriage.Dube said even if they have a new partner in BetterBrands, Sakunda Holdings remained their main sponsor after the initial contract between the two parties lapsed at the end of last year."Sakunda is still our principal sponsor and still taking care of all the costs as they have always done, nothing has changed. This is why you will see our first team kit with the Sakunda logo which should confirm that they are still with us," said Dube.Asked on details of the possible new contract, Dube said: "It's indefinite." He added: "BetterBrands has come on board and in a way they are joining hands with Sakunda who are our principal sponsors. You will remember that Sakunda Holdings are actually taking care of all our staff salaries for the first team, technical team and the entire secretariat. BetterBrands is coming in to cater for other costs that go with running the club. They will be taking care of the first team players' winning bonuses, operational costs like fuelling of the team buses carrying our players, camping and also other bills that will come with running of the business. Our marketing programmes for the club will also be funded by BetterBrands."He said the BetterBrands sponsorship will extend to the women's team, Highlanders Royals."We also have the Highlanders Royals who are an integral part of our football club. All along we did not have a sponsor for the ladies team but BetterBrands is taking care of the Highlanders Royals."They are going to fund the full kitting of the team, payment of salaries to the technical team and secretariat. The Royals have their own secretariat different from the first team. At the Royals we have an administrator and a liaison officer," said Dube.The Bosso academy is also going to benefit from the sponsorship."We announced that we are going to have an academy and all our academy teams from Under-13 to Bosso 90 will be taken care of by BetterBrands where they will be taking care of the coaches there and all the technical staff including allowances for matches that they will be attending and all the uniforms as well will be done by BetterBrands," said Dube.