Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Sakunda remain Bosso principal sponsors

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS on Friday evening got the much-needed financial boost to wage a serious challenge for honours in Zimbabwe football when BetterBrands stepped up as co-sponsors of the football giants.

At a colourful ceremony held at a Bulawayo hotel, BetterBrands managing director Tonde Sakupwanya disclosed that they had stepped in to partner Highlanders. Under the deal all the team's expenses will be borne by the company and in a historic feat, junior development and Highlanders Royals' (women's team) will be paid by the company that is keen to have a nationwide footprint as it seeks to assist youths live better lives.

While BetterBrands is moving in, Highlanders executive secretary Morgen Dube said Sakunda Holdings will stay principal sponsors. Sakunda, who came on board during the Covid-19 era, three years ago are credited with saving both Dynamos and Highlanders from collapsing. BetterBrands is owned by businessman and Mabvuku-Tafara legislator Pedzai "Scot" Sakupwanya.

At the ceremony, BetterBrands managing director Tonde said he was not at liberty to divulge how long the partnership will last or how much they will be pouring into the club but, they will assist Highlanders as long as both parties are happy with the marriage.

Dube said even if they have a new partner in BetterBrands, Sakunda Holdings remained their main sponsor after the initial contract between the two parties lapsed at the end of last year.

"Sakunda is still our principal sponsor and still taking care of all the costs as they have always done, nothing has changed. This is why you will see our first team kit with the Sakunda logo which should confirm that they are still with us," said Dube.

Asked on details of the possible new contract, Dube said: "It's indefinite." He added: "BetterBrands has come on board and in a way they are joining hands with Sakunda who are our principal sponsors. You will remember that Sakunda Holdings are actually taking care of all our staff salaries for the first team, technical team and the entire secretariat. BetterBrands is coming in to cater for other costs that go with running the club. They will be taking care of the first team players' winning bonuses, operational costs like fuelling of the team buses carrying our players, camping and also other bills that will come with running of the business. Our marketing programmes for the club will also be funded by BetterBrands."

He said the BetterBrands sponsorship will extend to the women's team, Highlanders Royals.

"We also have the Highlanders Royals who are an integral part of our football club. All along we did not have a sponsor for the ladies team but BetterBrands is taking care of the Highlanders Royals.

"They are going to fund the full kitting of the team, payment of salaries to the technical team and secretariat. The Royals have their own secretariat different from the first team. At the Royals we have an administrator and a liaison officer," said Dube.

The Bosso academy is also going to benefit from the sponsorship.

"We announced that we are going to have an academy and all our academy teams from Under-13 to Bosso 90 will be taken care of by BetterBrands where they will be taking care of the coaches there and all the technical staff including allowances for matches that they will be attending and all the uniforms as well will be done by BetterBrands," said Dube.

Source - The Sunday News

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Tout jailed for attempting to kill colleague over taxi loading

34 mins ago | 33 Views

Thomas Mapfumo criticises Wicknell Chivayo for using his money

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Bosso, Dembare clash is one of the biggest games in Africa'

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwean farmer buys R1,8m ankole from Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Side-marketing a big threat to tobacco contracting companies

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chemist Siziba dies

4 hrs ago | 890 Views

Cop jailed 15 years for raping a student

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zanu-PF's crude path

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Why Donald Trump's support has been growing!

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe govt warned over Starlink dithering

4 hrs ago | 820 Views

Mnangagwa surrounded by a 'corrupt business network' says the US

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Court stops businesswoman's Hwange coal mine raids

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Woman assaults cop husband

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Woman stunned by ex-husband's meagre pay

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Evicted Zimbabwean families brace for winter without shelter

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Fight over ex-CIO boss' massive estate rages

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar advises Zimbabwe to move fast on Trey Nyoni

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Lithium mining company fined for smuggling

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa niece's legacy woes haunt ZBC

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Filabusi senior cops bribed by Zinyama

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Kasukuwere tells Mnangagwa that insults won't shake off US sanctions

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Schoolchildren in Zimbabwe drop out for lithium mines

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries to Fidelity continue to decline

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Court grants farm ownership to tenant after 30 years of rent

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Sweet boys hold champions Ngezi Platinum

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Obert Mpofu hits out at incompetent leaders, corrupt police officers

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Construction of Bulawayo mayor's house goes to tender

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

US spies busted, deported

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

47 farms earmarked for new city

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Gold set to anchor Zimbabwe dollar

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions review. . . Devil is in the detail

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Zimbabwe can be tech hub'

4 hrs ago | 15 Views

The US should show us some respect

4 hrs ago | 12 Views

Caps United starts season with a loss

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

United States govt warns Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 7407 Views

Matinyarare clash with Mnangagwa's stance on sanctions raises concerns

17 hrs ago | 1714 Views

Duty-free imports of grain into Zimbabwe approved

20 hrs ago | 920 Views

CCC pulls out of by-elections

20 hrs ago | 2348 Views

Iran seizes US tanker with $50 million of oil onboard

20 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Pastor rapes mental health patient, pays $1

21 hrs ago | 1147 Views

First mutual robs client

21 hrs ago | 874 Views

Edd Branson extends invitation to US Trade Secretary Gina Raimondo to strengthen trade relations with Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 320 Views

Cult death casts light on UZ Prof's mysterious death

23 hrs ago | 3050 Views

Mnangagwa says parastatals should consider receiving payments in Zimdollars

23 hrs ago | 518 Views

US says companies may review stance on Zimbabwe after sanctions shift

24 hrs ago | 401 Views

Econet network challenges persist

24 hrs ago | 444 Views

People will follow Chamisa everywhere he goes

24 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to dethrone chiefs over droughts

24 hrs ago | 998 Views

Zanu-PF 'Godfather' dragged to court

24 hrs ago | 443 Views