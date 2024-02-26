Construction of Bulawayo mayor's house goes to tender

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council will soon invite tenders for the construction of the mayoral mansion after the completion of the drawing of the bill of quantities.According to the latest council report, the construction of the mayoral mansion is among the 75 projects which are being handled by the council's architectural and quantity surveying section.In its monthly report, the section revealed that the mayoral residency was now awaiting the Procurement Management Unit (PMU) to flight a tender for the actual construction of the house."The production of the bill of quantities for the mayoral residence in Selbourne Park is complete, we are awaiting PMU to flight tender," reads the report.The construction of the mayoral mansion in Bulawayo was first mooted in 1991, with its main use, once completed, being for council official functions like banquets and hosting of important dignitaries.In 2021 council resolved to divert some of the funds towards the construction of the mayoral residence, which will be located in Selbourne Park, as opposed to the renovation of a council-owned house at the Hornung Golf Club estimated to cost US$146 364.This was after the then mayor, Solomon Mguni's car was broken into at his private residence and council considered moving him to a secure accommodation, claiming the mayor could be attacked by disgruntled stakeholders.The local authority had also resolved to employ 30 contract workers so as to complete "the special project on time", further putting a burden on the already high council wage bill."It will be recalled that council resolved that its house at Hornung Golf Club be turned into mayoral accommodation and security be provided to the property and its occupants.Upon inspection of the property it was noted that some renovations needed to be done before the occupation."(However) the estimated building costs of a new house were slightly higher than the renovation costs."It was also noted that council could utilise its building branch staff to conduct the special project.The team further recommended that additional temporary contract staff (30 workers) distributed among builders, bricklayers, labourers and carpenters be procured to assist in ensuring that the deadline is met," reads a council report on the project.Other major projects that are being handled by the architectural section include the refurbishment of a kitchen, cooking shed and laundry at Thorngrove Hospital, construction of two-double storey classroom blocks of eight classrooms at Vulindlela Primary School, refurbishment of Stanley Hall, construction of Pumula Youth Centre and the refurbishment of disused public toilets in Mzilikazi and Nguboyenja.The local authority is also working on the construction of a user-friendly toilet for people with less mobility at Njube Clinic, EF Watson Clinic, Mzilikazi Clinic, Princess Margaret Clinic and at Dr Shenanan Clinic, refurbishment of Jabulani Flats, construction of a Early Child Development block at Mthombowesizwe Primary School, construction of bathrooms for Iminyela location for 10 chosen houses and the refurbishment of City Hall Mayor's Box.